Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Christopher Daniel Sherron, 34, Marion, booked at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Christian Matthew Swafford, 29, 5900 block of South Ind. 67, Anderson, booked at 11:36 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, theft of a firearm, theft and possession of paraphernalia.
Timothy Eugene Patton, 73, 300 block of West 34th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, theft.
Brooklyn Kay Galbreath, 33, Elwood, booked at 2:21 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Danny Ray Martin, 40, 2700 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 2:32 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Matthew David Caldwell, 41, Muncie, booked at 6:55 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Kaleb Allen Williams, 28, 900 block of High Street, Anderson, booked at 7:49 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Corey Gregory Herron, 39, 2200 block of Running Deer Court, Anderson, booked at 8:26 p.m. Thursday, theft.