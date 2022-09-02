Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday or Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jennifer K. Ost, 30, 200 block of Boots Street, Marion. Booked 10:36 a.m. Tuesday, two counts contempt of court.
• Asia Danyelle Warner, 20, 1900 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Devon Javon Nelson, 21, 2700 block of Hermitage Court, Speedway. Booked 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Kyle Nolan Pavan, 39, 1000 block of Washington Parkway, Elwood. Booked 1 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Marcus Damon Hudson, 46, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Danny Ray Clingaman, 62, 1800 block of South Plaza Drive, Elwood. Booked 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robin Darnell Rayford, 45, 700 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Kevin Ray Ellis Sr., 53, 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Russell Edward Allender Jr., 40, 1800 block of Poplar Street, Anderson. Booked 11:13 p.m. Tuesday, nonsupport of dependent.
• Curtus Russell Colwell, 37, 3600 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Daniel Kevin Pittman, 35, 15100 block of Proud Truth Drive, Noblesville. Booked 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and habitual traffic violator.
• James Edward Huffman, 23, 100 block of Mohawk Street, Anderson. Booked 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jacob Scott Fellows, 27, 1000 block of Walnut Street, Lapel. Booked 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.