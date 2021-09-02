Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 255; total in custody, 317.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Gregory Stephen Gardner II, 30, 300 block of Harmony Court, Anderson. Booked 8:18 a.m. Tuesday, false informing.
• Amanda Marie Moreland, 40, 17700 block of East Ind. 58, Seymour. Booked 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16
• Rachel Melissa Short, 56, homeless, Anderson. Booked 1 p.m. Tuesday, disorderly conduct.
• Maurice Lynn Pringle, 29, 500 block of East Bond Avenue, Marion. Booked 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Jeffrey Forest Gustin, 53, 400 block of East County Road 495 South, Wolcottville. Booked 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court, child support and failure to appear.
• Hayley Lynn Anderson, 28, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Ryan Keith Brown, 50, first block of East Birch Street, Orestes. Booked 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Karmen Kristopher Parrish, 41, 300 block of West Williams Street, Lebanon. Booked 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Ashley Christina Blair, 35, 1200 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 7:03 p.m. Tuesday, three counts contempt of court, child support.
• Mark Wayne Reynolds, 50, 2000 block of Silver Street, Anderson. Booked 7:54 p.m., residential entry, domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction and battery with bodily injury.
• Steven Brian Leap, 33, 1600 block of East Southern Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, counterfeiting.
• Levi Russell Stephens, 37, 6400 block of West County Road 800 South, Pendleton. Booked 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Erik Harland Jones, 45, 900 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Timothy Ray Nails, 32, 1400 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger and invasion of privacy.
• Macy McKenna Miller, 18, 12000 Quarry Court, Fishers. Booked 12:36 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• David Mull, 36, 300 block of East Allen Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:21 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
