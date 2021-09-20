Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 236; total in custody, 307.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jordan Thomas Newman, 24, 2300 block of South Ebright Street, Muncie. Booked 4:22 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Singbe Bashiri Bailey, 45, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 5:22 a.m. Friday, habitual lifetime traffic offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Travis Lee Leisure, 43, 2200 block of East Lynn, Anderson. Booked 5:28 a.m. Friday, contempt of court and violation of suspended sentence.
• Michael Wayne Nichols, 33, 7400 block of San Marco Drive, Fortville. Booked 6:55 a.m. Friday, domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant family member and domestic battery.
• Daniel Matthew Burton Jr., 31, 1500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 7:49 a.m. Friday, two counts failure to return to lawful detention, invasion of privacy, possession of counterfeited substances, violation of work release and violation of probation.
• Jacob Tyler Johnson, 38, 3500 block of East Summer Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:30 p.m. Friday, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Christopher Edward Humphrey, 36, 1200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 2:51 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Tony Alan Hazelwood, 22, 200 block of North Jefferson Street, Fowlerton. Booked 3:29 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Brittanie Lynn Lowers, 36, 2400 block of Briar Road, Anderson. Booked 3:39 p.m. Friday, assisting a criminal.
• Phil Brandon Rodriguez, 38, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 3:51 p.m. Friday, failure to appear, escape, fleeing from lawful detention, violation of work release and violation of probation.
• Tracy Howard Boyd, 57, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 5:03 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Robert Michael Richardson, 33, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 5:37 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• Adam Nathaniel Monarez, 22, 700 block of West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:55 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Davion La'shawn Gosha, 35, 1200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:56 p. m. Friday, resisting law enforcement and resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Jason Ray Hart, 30, 2800 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 6:10 p.m. Friday, burglary, robbery, confinement, battery committed with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.
• Carrie Lynn Bell, 38, 100 block of East Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 6:40 p.m. Friday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Justin Reed Blake, 37, 6600 block of South 100 West, Lebanon. Booked 7:39 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kyle Wayne Hart, 34, 4700 block of West Lincoln Road, Anderson. Booked 7:56 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy and residential entry.
• Christopher James Minnick, 41, 600 block of Gladstone Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:02 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving.
• Jennifer Page Bell, 51, 200 block of East Water Street, Pendleton. Booked 11:25 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua Ishmael Logan, 29, 3100 block of Autumn Ridge Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:31 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jay Dillon Dooley, 29, 500 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 4:08 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant family member.
• Christopher Dahl Coffman, 53, 400 block of West Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:53 a.m. Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Merlin Ryan Wylie, 45, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:14 a.m. Saturday, residential entry and disorderly conduct,
• Barry D. Baker, 64, 2200 block of Hummingbird Lane, Alexandria. Booked 10:26 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• Kevin Jo Oliver Jr., 28, 900 block of West County Road 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 12:17 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jerry Lynn Scott, 34, homeless, Anderson. Booked 1:27 p.m. Saturday. violation of probation, auto theft and invasion of privacy.
• Scott Allen Eacret Sr., 58, 1800 block of Miller Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:49 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
• Michael Lee Scott, 28, 200 block of East Tenth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:48 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Brett R. Bowers, 34, 200 block of North Ninth, Noblesville. Booked 5:24 p.m. Saturday, possession of syringe, operating with a controlled substance in the body, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment and possession of paraphernalia.
• Damarcus Manuel, 25, 1600 block of Rev. J.T. Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 5:59 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Brandon Lee Hinkle, 33, 700 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:39 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Bonifacio Garcia Avila Jr., 26, 3300 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:46 p.m. Saturday, refusal to aid an officer.
