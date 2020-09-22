Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 256, total in custody 300.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Randy Allen Davis Jr., 44, 200 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:10 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Tara Brooke Conatser, 28, 2800 block of B Avenue, New Castle. Booked 1:37 p.m. Friday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Stephanie Rainee Lee, 29, 1500 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 5:14 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jaden Zarik Eugene Elder, 20, 2600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:29 p.m. Friday, battery with a deadly weapon and residential entry.
• Aaron Goforth-Stevenson, 36, homeless, Anderson. Booked 9:33 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jeffery Mitchel Gifford, 28, 8300 block of South Midnight Drive, Pendleton. Booked 10:09 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Jill Ranae Goodman, 35, 600 block of South Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:59 p.m. Friday, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.
• Shawn Jermaine Robinson, 38, 7800 block of Rose Lane, Ingalls. Booked 1:23 a.m. Saturday, operator never licensed.
• Derrick Lavern Nunn, 46, 2800 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:31 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Courtnie Teal Lamborne, 39, first block of Leisure Lane, Anderson. Booked 8:24 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Sierra Ann Marie Brown, 24, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:38 a.m. Saturday, three counts of Violation of Mental Health Court.
• Tyler Michael Wilken, 22, 3000 block of Eagles Way Drive, Lafayette. Booked 9 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Steven Scott Merritt, 50, 1800 block of South Plaza Drive, Elwood. Booked 9:25 a.m. Saturday, intimidation and possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.
• Carl Anthony Jones, 49, 1900 block of Winners Circle, Anderson. Booked 4:52 a.m. Saturday, intimidation, domestic battery and pointing a firearm.
• Ronney Toomer, 56, 2800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 8:07 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Rhonda Marie Singh, 37, 700 South Wayne Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:05 p.m. Saturday, residential entry; battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner; and possession of syringe.
• Misty Dawn Pike, 43, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Lapel. Booked 1:26 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Scott Ferguson Martin Jr., 24, 900 block of South Indiana Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 3:55 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert Andrew Hutcheson, 25, 100 block of West Summitville Street, Summitville. Booked 2:17 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Tyler Andrew Davis, 25, homeless. Booked 4:04 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Edward Lloyd Wright II, 29, 1100 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:26 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement.
• Ashley Nicole Marsh, 29, 1400 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:30 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Tyler Dwayne Witcher, 30, 800 block of South Eighth Street, Frankton. Booked 12:35 a.m. Monday, false informing/reporting and possession of methamphetamine.
• Terri Lynn Winn, 48, 2100 block of North F Street, Elwood. Booked 2:05 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Joshua Jay Marshall, 22, 4900 block of Elkamino Court, Indianapolis. Booked 4:43 a.m. Monday, domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
