Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 247, total in custody 290.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Stephen Joshua Alvey, 37, 2200 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 1:14 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Andrew Hillis Strange, 34, 2500 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 7:33 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Sierra Marie Thompson, 20, 1100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 7:59 p.m. Monday, criminal recklessness.
• Jennifer Danielle Giselbach, 32, 500 block of West Taylor Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:17 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• June Niccole Huff, 40, first block of Plum Street, Anderson. Booked 4:51 a.m. Tuesday false informing, failure to appear and probation violation.
• Darrell Wayne Hollins, 35, 2000 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Ricky Allen Taylor, 27, homeless. Booked 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and false informing, reporting.
• James Robert Yeagy, 24, 1100 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, six counts of violation of work release.
• John Allen Wallace, 45, 2400 block of Briar Road, Anderson. Booked 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of work release.
• Allen Ray Buck Sr., 47, 500 block of Brown Street, Celina, Tennessee. Booked 2:32 p.m. Tuesday.
• Hai Song Ma, 51, 788 block of Wood Stream Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Tori Lynn Zachary, 22, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 6:09 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Shawn Allen Welker, 40, 2100 block of West County Road 250 North, Anderson. Booked 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
• Courtney Ryan Call, 39, 1900 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked 9:44 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of violation of drug court.
• Joshua Michael Wood, 30, 2300 block of Lindberg Road, Anderson. Booked 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, violation of reentry court.
• Elizabeth Mae Walker, 23, 100 block of North Manifold Street, Ingalls. Booked 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, manufacture/dealing of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of syringe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.