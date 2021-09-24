Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jewel Breckie Hogan, 30, 900 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Tyler Pha Sink, 29, 9900 block of North County Road 900 West, Daleville. Booked 10:23 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Cherie Nicole Kraus, 33, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Timothy Frank Yarberry, 29, 3900 block of East Indiana 232, Anderson. Booked 10:09 p.m. Wednesday, strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Jennifer Nicole Richards-Deckard, 46, 3100 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:42 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Rickey Ray Whitehead, 58, 5900 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 1:31 a.m. Thursday, pointing a firearm; felon in possession of a firearm; intimidation; criminal recklessness; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Isaiah Jann Gibson, 17, 300 block of Central Avenue, Seymour. Booked 5:47 a.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.