Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 250, total in custody 292.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christopher Robert Martin, 37, 3600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 10:42 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Aaron Tyrone White, 45, 1700 block of Cottage Avenue, New Castle. Booked 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Tori Nicole Prater, 24, 2000 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 12:50 p.m., possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and violation of suspended sentence.
• Stacie Renee Leever, 45, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Jermaine Rashan Brown, 28, 2200 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Jacob Tyler Johnson, 37, 3500 block of East Sumner Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass.
• Todd Tyler Fruit, 40, 6000 block of Berry Lane, Evansville. Booked 1:31 a.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• James Dean Whitehouse, 36, 1500 block of North East Street, Elwood. Booked 1:58 a.m. Thursday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16 and neglect of dependent.
• Cherisa Lee Elsten, 30, 900 block of Madison Street, Frankton. Booked 3:25 a.m. Thursday, possession of syringe and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Timothy Allen Ice, 31, 200 block of East Second Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 3:56 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
