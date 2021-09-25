Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 226. Total in custody: 280.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Keli Marie Crouch, 33, 1800 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:38 a.m. Thursday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Jimmy Leon Hood Jr., 48, 100 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:04 p.m. Thursday, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Kyle Andrew Wiley, 29, 5700 block of Indiana 246, Spencer. Booked 12:57 p.m. Thursday, bond revocation.
• Angela K. Sandman, 37, 2300 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 1:18 p.m. Thursday, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; maintaining a common nuisance, legend drugs; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Markees Owens, 34, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:33 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury and strangulation.
• Danielle Rose Stienbarger, 29, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:23 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Edwin Shane Brown, 43, 2400 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 4:32 p.m. Thursday, escape from lawful detention, theft/larceny with a value up to $750 and violation of home detention.
• Charles C. Smith, 64, homeless, Anderson. Booked 6:55 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Angela Sue Rodenberger, 34, 5100 block of Hoagland Avenue. Booked 7:22 p.m. Thursday, interfering with the reporting of a crime, domestic battery, invasion of privacy and criminal mischief with a loss between $750 and $50,000.
• Franklin Wayne Robinson, 39, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:11 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Toni Marie Lawrence, 35, 2300 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:52 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
• Chad Allen Weileman, 35, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 2:08 a.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
