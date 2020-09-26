Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 238. Total in custody: 276.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Florentino Cruz Sanjuan, 34, 1600 block of West 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:35 a.m. Thursday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Ronald Kendrick Nichols II, 23, 400 block of West Fuson Road, Muncie. Booked 10:19 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Brianna Marie Ashley, 28, homeless. Booked 12:07 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• William E. Stidham III, 37, 800 block of South Pittenger, Selma. Booked 12:56 p.m. Thursday, possession of syringe.
• Regina Michelle Summers, 42, 1000 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:45 p.m. Thursday, robbery.
• Dakota Dwight Gee, 23, 1000 block of East 26th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:45 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
