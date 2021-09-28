Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 248. Total in custody: 300.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday through Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Chad Allen Weileman, 36, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 2:08 a.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Raymond Rashard Johnson, 32, 2400 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 10 a.m. Friday, robbery, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Randy Lee Blaine, 30, 900 block of Hickory Street, Anderson. Booked 11:42 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Michael Eugene Richardson, 53, 3400 block of West Indiana 67, McCordsville. Booked 12:11 p.m. Friday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Merrill David Dougherty, 41, 600 block of East 31st Street, Anderson. Booked 12:19 p.m. Friday, two counts contempt of court, child support.
• Joseph William Baker, 39, 3800 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:27 p.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention, theft/larceny with a value up to $750, confinement and violation of probation.
• Charles Stanley Quillen, 53, 100 block of Garvey Avenue, Erlander, Kentucky. Booked 3:26 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to return to lawful detention.
• Robert Leroy Kirby, 61, 800 block of West 24th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:43 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Adam Nathaniel Monarez, 22, 700 block of West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:54 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Thomas Rodney Klatt, 36, 5000 block of South Highpoint Drive, Albion. Booked 5:30 p.m. Friday, battery with serious bodily injury,
• Larry Lamar Mcghee, 62, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 7:18 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and theft/shoplifting with a value up to $750.
• Larry Edward Sigler Jr., 60, 400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:22 p.m. Friday, battery with bodily injury in which the victim is younger than 14 or a mentally or physically disabled adult.
• Arthur Wilson Jr., 52, 5800 block of Big Oaks Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:50 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
• Raghu Patibandla, 56, 11900 block of Talnuck Circle, Fishers. Booked 4:49 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Jacob Eugene Moore, 20, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:24 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief with property damage up to $750.
• Logan Andrew Cornell, 23, 3200 block of Chapel Road, Anderson. Booked 9:31 a.m. Saturday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Amy C. Pierce, 35, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 11:10 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Mariah Brittaney Ellet, 23, 1200 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 12:03 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
• Beverlie Britt Lamborne, 42, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:40 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Scott Walter Bishop, 53, 400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:59 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Ashley Nicole Raikes, 24, 2300 block of East Third Street, Anderson. Booked 5:11 p.m. Saturday, conspiracy to manufacture/deal methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, identity deception, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of legend drug or precursor, possession of Sub-Schedule II, III, IV control substance, possession of paraphernalia and auto theft.
• David Joseph Allen , 40, 1600 block of South Winding Way, Anderson. Booked 5:14 p.m. Saturday, conspiracy to manufacture, deal methamphetamine, firearm theft, possession of methamphetamine, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a legend drug or precursor and possession of paraphernalia.
• Eric Roger Welker Jr., 48, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 5:43 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• Devin Scott Richard Thorpe, 22, 10500 block of South Lee Street, Fortville. Booked 7:18 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Ryan Gilbert Hardwick, 35, 3000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 8:24 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• James Patrick Gerdes , 31, 1400 block of North Furman Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 9:51 p.m. Saturday, battery with bodily injury.
• Justin Adam Williams, 43, first block of Venwarren, Lapel. Booked 11:08 p.m. Saturday, violation of pretrial release.
• Kathy Mae Manning, 56, 1300 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 1:14 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Cole Michael Killinger, 18, 200 block of North Woodworth Avenue, Frankton. Booked 5:23 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08 and 0.15; and minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage.
• Jacob Tyler Johnson, 38, 3500 block of East Summer Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:02 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and failure to appear.
• Adam David Morris, 40, 1900 block of Southwood Road, Anderson. Booked 2:03 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Makayla Love, 23, 3600 block of Bradford Court, Kokomo. Booked 3:45 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• James Christopher Pratt, 40, 600 block of South 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 1 a.m. Monday, intimidation.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.