Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 254, total in custody 359.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sept. 16, 17 or 18. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kenneth Leroy Jones, 50, 300 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 12:35 a.m. Sept. 16, violation of probation.
• Lauren Ashley Lanteigne, 41, 6300 block of South White Oaks Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:35 a.m. Sept. 16, dealing and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; dealing/manufacture and possession of methamphetamine; neglect of dependent; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Luis Angel Cruz, 30, address unknown. Booked 1:27 a.m. Sept. 16, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Preston Lee Lanning, 24, 3700 block of East County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 2:48 a.m. Sept. 16, battery against a public safety official; battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner; disorderly conduct; and resisting law enforcement.
• Melissa Kaay Armstrong, 49, 1600 block of South Ritter Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:14 a.m. Sept. 16, possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Jessica Lynn Carter, 35, 4200 block of Mellen Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:34 p.m. Sept. 16, failure to appear, battery against a public safety official, battery with bodily injury, criminal mischief with less than $750 damage, false informing/reporting and resisting law enforcement.
• Jose Jose Diaz, 29, 3000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 1:14 p.m. Sept.16, neglect of dependent.
• Jose Jose Diaz, 29, homeless. Booked 2:04 p.m. Sept. 16, neglect of dependent.
• Renee Elizabeth Davis, 29, homeless. Booked 2:04 p.m. Sept. 16, neglect of dependent with bodily injury and intimidation.
• Kevin Ray Hickey, 35, 1100 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson. Booked 2:05 p.m. Sept. 16, domestic battery.
• John Melvin Redding Jr., 43, 600 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:50 p.m. Sept. 16, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Devin Grant Kepner, 37, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 4:53 p.m. Sept. 16, three counts violation of work release.
• Ashley Ann Reid, 39, 3600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 5:19 p.m. Sept. 16, contempt of court and failure to appear.
• Jeremiah Ray Elliott, 32, first block of Village Parkway, Pendleton. Booked 9:27 p.m. Sept. 16, public intoxication.
• Mason Patrick Hellmann, 23, 11300 block of North Massachusetts Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 2:01 a.m. Sept. 17, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Moises Rivera-Lopez Jr., 20, 5500 block of Burapura Drive, Lawrence. Booked 3:21 a.m. Sept. 17, operator never licensed.
• Maya Lynn Faulstich, 23, 500 block of Lockerbie Place, Fairmount. Booked 6:04 a.m. Sept. 17, possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lukus Jay Stapleton, 23, 900 block of West Washington, Alexandria. Booked 6:23 a.m. Sept. 17, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Kimberly Dawn Smith, 36, 600 block of South Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:14 a.m. Sept. 17, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Shawn Nathan Bixby, 42, 2000 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 8:06 a.m. Sept. 17, maintaining a common nuisance, alcohol; manufacturing/dealing and possession of methamphetamine; possession of legend drug or precursor; possession of paraphernalia; possession of a Sub-Schedule II, II, IV controlled substance; and possession of and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Brett Alan Womack, 52, 1700 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:23 a.m. Sept. 17, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Steven Adam Griffith, 40, address unknown. Booked 11:46 a.m. Sept. 17, two counts burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, criminal mischief with damage less than $750 and resisting law enforcement.
• Seth Allen Beck, 33, 2900 block of South Jefferson Street, Muncie. Booked 1:54 p.m. Sept. 17, neglect of dependent with bodily injury, rape, sexual misconduct with a minor/statutory rape and incest.
• Joel Thomas Meyer, 41, 200 block of Carrick Glen Boulevard, Pendleton. Booked 2:39 p.m. Sept. 17, two counts attempted murder, two counts aggravated battery and two counts domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Jamie N. Rogers, 27, 1100 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson. Booked 3:15 p.m. Sept. 17, failure to appear.
• Frances Lanelle Moore, 45, 1400 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 10:34 p.m. Sept. 17, violation of probation.
• Tom Allen Watson, 62, 1900 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:40 p.m. Sept. 17, two counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Mary Jean Blair, 63, 3400 block of Quincy Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:44 a.m. Sept. 18, operating a with a controlled substance in the body and operating while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Zachary Mark Rowland, 28, 1800 block of South Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 1:39 a.m. Sept. 18, strangulation with no/minor injury and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Kristin Ann Pete, 36, 2700 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 1:46 a.m. Sept. 18, two counts failure to appear; fraud; theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000; manufacturing/dealing and possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, legend drugs; possession of a legend drug or precursor; possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; dealing and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Skyler Daniel Reuter, 36, 200 block of Fourth Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:06 a.m. Sept. 18, criminal mischief with property damage less than $750 and criminal trespass.
• Samantha Gayle Yeagy, 31,700 block of North Barclay Street, Fairmount. Booked 2:32 a.m. Sept. 18, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Daniel Perez-Domingo, 35, 100 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 2:39 a.m. Sept. 18, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operator never licensed.
• Tyran D. McMillian, 47, first block of Shamrock Circle, Pendleton. Booked 10:44 a.m. Sept. 18, domestic battery.
• Ronald Glen Newton, 58, 400 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 11:17 a.m. Sept. 18, three counts failure to appear, and violation of probation.
