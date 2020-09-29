Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 258, total in custody 301.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• James Michael Pratt, 42, 9200 block of West Swimming Hole Lane, Pendleton. Booked 9:13 a.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol.
• Benjamin Dee Williams, 19, 1700 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 9:29 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Jacob Patrick House, 21, 21200 block of Christiner, Burton, Michigan, Booked 10:09 a.m. Friday, intimidation.
• Troy Michael Breeden, 42, 700 block of Longfellow Road, Anderson. Booked 11:19 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Caleb Shayne Kochersperger, 31, 800 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:42 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Tanner McCord Perkins, 28, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, operating with controlled substance in body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Tamara J. Strons, 50, 1900 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 7:21 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Monique Shantia Virginia Simmons, 25, 200 block of West Willow Street, Anderson. Booked 11:35 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Leandra Kae Hudson, 25, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 4:40 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and operator never licensed.
• Samantha Marie Sears, 31, 1400 block of High Street, Middletown. Booked 4:36 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Bartt Charles Engelhardt, 33, 8300 block of South Retreat Lane, Pendleton. Booked 5:01 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Carletta Fransha Porche, 26, 1500 block of Weatherly Way, Anderson. Booked 5:11 p.m. Saturday, battery with injury and disorderly conduct.
• William C. Sharkey, 23, 600 block of Hill Street, Elwood. Booked 6:05 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement; disorderly conduct; public intoxication by drugs; unlawful entry of motor vehicle; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Brian David Coles Jr., 300 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:03 p.m. Saturday, serious violent felon in possession of firearm.
• Taylor William Bristol, 29, 600 block of North 350 East, Windfall. Booked 9:06 p.m., Saturday felony battery on a person younger than 14, invasion of privacy and violation of probation.
• Joseph Zachary Thompson, 49, 6900 block of Kellum Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 12:49 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Brandon Zachary Leigh, 21, 700 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:57 a.m. Sunday, two counts of neglect of dependent/child and two counts of battery on a person younger than 14.
• Joshua Allan Brooksher, 33, 1400 block of East 100 South, Warren. Booked 2:07 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, criminal mischief and violation of work release.
• Milissa Deanne Hawkins, 45, 800 block of North Main Street, Tipton. Booked 3:52 a.m. Sunday, dealing Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of a legend drug or precursor; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of , hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Derek Ray Hill, 37, 800 block of North Main Street, Tipton. Booked 3:58 a.m. Sunday, dealing Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a legend drug or precursor; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of , hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Corey Nicole Shannon, 25, 200 block of Ringwood Way, Anderson. Booked 6:13 a.m. Sunday, Failure to appear.
• Garry Truman Haight, 34, 100 block of Magnolia Drive. Booked 9:45 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy, intimidation and criminal mischief.
• Anna Marie Stottlemyer, 34, 1800 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 2:35 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Zachariah Allen Caswell, 30, 1300 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked 6:56 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention, false informing/reporting and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Kevin Lewis Davis, 40, 2300 block of Windmire Way, Anderson. Booked 7:34 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement; driving while suspended; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction; and obstruction of justice.
• Jason Andrew Friend, 47, 3000 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 7:48 p.m. Sunday, theft/shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Chad Edward Gordon, 35, 1300 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 9:58 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of a schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; and manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine.
• Dakota Lee Click, 23, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 9:59 p.m. Sunday, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeffrey Scott Arehart, 46, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 10:48 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Steven Raymond Santee, 41, 1500 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:35 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Donald Gene Rimpson Jr., 35, 1500 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:39 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
