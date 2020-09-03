Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 254, total in custody 281.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Patrick Wayne Morrow, 46, homeless. Booked 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Raymond Leonard Phillips III, 19, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 6:28 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
• Jennifer Kristen Shively, 39, 200 block of North Woodworth Avenue, Frankton. Booked 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, driving while suspended with a conviction of criminal offense and operator license violation.
• Ammon Andrew Wheeler, 43. Booked 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Kolton Rhyin Miller, 24, 200 block of North Seventh Street, Elwood. Booked 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of suspended sentence.
• Sommer Lee Ross, 27, 700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 2:17 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Parish Rah-Mond Turner, 30. Booked 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Timothy Dean Foster, 59, 6800 block of North Sagebrush, Alexandria. Booked 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Marion Walter Evans, 72, 2700 block of Marsha Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:59 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
