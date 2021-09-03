Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 255; total in custody, 312.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Peter Thomas McCarrol, 37, 4000 block of Haven Place, Anderson. Booked 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jeffery Dale Ridge, 36, first block of West 41st Street, Anderson. Booked 7:18 a.m. Wednesday, four counts violation of probation.
• Edward Matthew Perez, 35, 1400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 8:48 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Amber Lynn Howell, 29, 1700 block of South Walnut Street, Muncie. Booked 9:47 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Hope Renee Ballenger, 22, 1400 block of West County Road 700 South, Pendleton. Booked 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Christopher Allen Dillard, 47, 1500 block of East County Road 400 South, Muncie. Booked 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• David Eugene Boyer, 40, 200 block pf Court Street, Anderson. Booked 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Jesse Ryan Waymire, 42, 400 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph Alan Burget, 44, 800 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:44 p.m. Wednesday, two counts invasion of privacy and three counts failure to appear.
• Shinay Monique Johnson, 39, 2100 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 10:58 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
• Addison Jane Gause, 23, 500 East Hartman Road, Anderson. Booked 4:05 a.m. Thursday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jyuan Damar Davis, 40, 6500 block of Paramount Springs Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:16 a.m. Thursday, counterfeiting and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
