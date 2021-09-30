Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Saturday to Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• David Joseph Allen , 40, 1600 block of South Winding Way, Anderson. Booked 5:14 p.m. Saturday, conspiracy to manufacture, deal methamphetamine, firearm theft, possession of methamphetamine, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a legend drug or precursor and possession of paraphernalia.
• Eric Roger Welker Jr., 48, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 5:43 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• Devin Scott Richard Thorpe, 22, 10500 block of South Lee Street, Fortville. Booked 7:18 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Ryan Gilbert Hardwick, 35, 3000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 8:24 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• James Patrick Gerdes , 31, 1400 block of North Furman Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 9:51 p.m. Saturday, battery with bodily injury.
• Justin Adam Williams, 43, first block of Venwarren, Lapel. Booked 11:08 p.m. Saturday, violation of pretrial release.
• Kathy Mae Manning, 56, 1300 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 1:14 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Cole Michael Killinger, 18, 200 block of North Woodworth Avenue, Frankton. Booked 5:23 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08 and 0.15; and minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage.
• Jacob Tyler Johnson, 38, 3500 block of East Summer Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:02 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and failure to appear.
• Adam David Morris, 40, 1900 block of Southwood Road, Anderson. Booked 2:03 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Makayla Love, 23, 3600 block of Bradford Court, Kokomo. Booked 3:45 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• James Christopher Pratt, 40, 600 block of South 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 1 a.m. Monday, intimidation.
• James Christopher Pratt, 40, 600 block of South 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 1 a.m. Monday, intimidation.
• Anthony Lee Colar Jr., 31, 6200 block of East 43rd Street, Indianapolis. Booked 3:24 a.m. Monday, criminal mischief with property damage up to $750, burglary and intimidation.
• Seth Nathaniel Miller, 43, 400 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 6:10 a.m. Monday, operating with a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ammon Andrew Wheeler, 44, 500 block of East Indiana 28, Alexandria. Booked 10:32 a.m. Monday, violation of probation, failure to appear, possession of syringe,, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphermnalia and invasion of privacy.
• Michelle Leigh Wheeler, 43, 1100 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 11:02 a.m. Monday, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Hosea Lamont Allen , 47, 1600 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:34 p.m. Monday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• James Robert Ailstock, 44, 100 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:50 p.m. Monday, domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions and invasion of privacy.
• Mark William Daugherty , 63, 6200 block of Tulip Street, Anderson. Booked 1:49 p.m. Monday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Justin Lee Vega , 21, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:55 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Marcus Allen Marsh, 45, 3100 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 2:13 p.m. Monday, three counts failure to appear.
• Thomas Joseph Glotzbach, 30, homeless. Booked 3:35 p.m. Monday, residential entry.
• Christopher James Bowman , 40, first block of Easy Street, Anderson. Booked 4:56 p.m. Monday, two counts intimidation.
• Mark Timothy Carr , 58, 1300 block of East 35th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:27 p.m. Monday, criminal trespass and theft/shoplifting with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion.
• Steven Raymond Santee , 42, 800 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 7:15 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and criminal mischief with property damage up to $750.
• Brock James Tuttle, 35, 300 block of West 11th Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:19 p.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Joseph Charles Snyder, 33, 6100 block of South Fox Court, Pendleton. Booked 8:20 p.m. Monday, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Michael David Ripberger, 35, 2100 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:46 p.m. Monday, stalking, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Curtis Devie Johnson , 23, 2700 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 10:31 p.m. Monday, two counts sexual misconduct with a minor and federal child exploitation.
• Timothy Wayne Lacy, 50, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph David Smith , 25, 100 block of Ridgeview Drive, Aptos, California. Booked 1:22 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Lateche S. Norris , 19, 1000 block of Robin Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and failure to appear.
• Samuel David Gustin, 28, 5200 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
• Randall Emory Scott Burgan, 31, first block of West Main Street, Chesterfield. Booked 4:28 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation, confinement and battery in a rude, angry insolent manner.
• Jason Andrew Keller, 41, 500 block of North Massachusetts Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Jeffrey Wayne Fettig, 44, 10300 block of Otterbein Road, Laconia. Booked 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating with controlled substance in body; possession of paraphernalia; and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Carey Ray Buck, 52, 2200 block of 2200 block of Highland Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:34 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and public intoxication.
• Dustin Latrell Mitchell, 32, 2900 block of South Philip Drive, Muncie. Booked 8:29 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement.
• Makhtar Tall, 24, 3000 block of Meridian Street, Indianapolis. Booked1:06 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry.
• Anthony Lee Presley, 31, first block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 1:22 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release, failure to return to lawful detention and invasion of privacy.
• Larry E. Vaugh, 68, 2100 block of Bunker Hill Road, Mount Sterling, Kentucky. Booked 1:33 p.m. Tuesday, public intoxication and operating a vehicle while intoxicated,
• Preston Lee Lanning, 23, 3700 block of East County Road 500 North, Alexandria. Booked 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and violation of suspended sentence.
• Oscar Cruz-Bautista, 23, 2700 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 3:27 p.m. Tuesdaym operating a vehicle while intoxicated,
• Jason Blaine Coahran, 36, 100 block of Davis Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:44 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Drug Court.
• Brooklyn Kay Galbreath, 32, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, five counts violation of Drug Court.
• Arthur Douglas Hall, 35, 2700 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:41 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation and domestic battery.
• Rose Evette Lyttle, 42, 100 block of Gregory Drive, Pendleton. Booked 7:06 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Donald Jason Johnson, 41, homeless, Anderson. Booked 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• David Lee Beckelheimer, 38, 2500 block of East Markland Avenue, Kokomo. Booked 10:13 p.. Tuesday, intimidation, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, confinement and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• William Ray Rothel, 35, 3200 block of North County Road 100 West, Anderson. Booked 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Kenneth Calvin Buckley, 44, 300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:57 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.