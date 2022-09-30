Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sept. 17 or 18. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brett Alan Womack, 52, 1700 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:23 a.m. Sept. 17, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Steven Adam Griffith, 40, address unknown. Booked 11:46 a.m. Sept. 17, two counts burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, criminal mischief with damage less than $750 and resisting law enforcement.
• Seth Allen Beck, 33, 2900 block of South Jefferson Street, Muncie. Booked 1:54 p.m. Sept. 17, neglect of dependent with bodily injury, rape, sexual misconduct with a minor/statutory rape and incest.
• Joel Thomas Meyer, 41, 200 block of Carrick Glen Boulevard, Pendleton. Booked 2:39 p.m. Sept. 17, two counts attempted murder, two counts aggravated battery and two counts domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Jamie N. Rogers, 27, 1100 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson. Booked 3:15 p.m. Sept. 17, failure to appear.
• Frances Lanelle Moore, 45, 1400 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 10:34 p.m. Sept. 17, violation of probation.
• Tom Allen Watson, 62, 1900 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:40 p.m. Sept. 17, two counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Mary Jean Blair, 63, 3400 block of Quincy Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:44 a.m. Sept. 18, operating a with a controlled substance in the body and operating while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Zachary Mark Rowland, 28, 1800 block of South Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 1:39 a.m. Sept. 18, strangulation with no/minor injury and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Kristin Ann Pete, 36, 2700 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 1:46 a.m. Sept. 18, two counts failure to appear; fraud; theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000; manufacturing/dealing and possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, legend drugs; possession of a legend drug or precursor; possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; dealing and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Skyler Daniel Reuter, 36, 200 block of Fourth Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:06 a.m. Sept. 18, criminal mischief with property damage less than $750 and criminal trespass.
• Samantha Gayle Yeagy, 31,700 block of North Barclay Street, Fairmount. Booked 2:32 a.m. Sept. 18, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Daniel Perez-Domingo, 35, 100 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 2:39 a.m. Sept. 18, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operator never licensed.
• Tyran D. McMillian, 47, first block of Shamrock Circle, Pendleton. Booked 10:44 a.m. Sept. 18, domestic battery.
• Ronald Glen Newton, 58, 400 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 11:17 a.m. Sept. 18, three counts failure to appear, and violation of probation.