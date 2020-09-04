These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Randall Brian McVay, 32, 800 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:37 a.m. Wednesday, possession of a handgun without a license and false informing/reporting.
• Thomas George Murphy, 35, homeless. Booked 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, intimidation, strangulation, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Shona Renee Bailey, 45, 900 block of California Street, Indianapolis. Booked 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, prescription fraud.
• Mark Christopher States, 28, 4700 block of Allisonville Road, Indianapolis. Booked 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Tanner Wayne Steves, 22, 5100 block of Eastwood Way, Anderson. Booked 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, intimidation, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Michael Lee Leibenguth, 44, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Ronald Anthony Friend, 20, 6800 block of West 1000 North, Elwood. Booked 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lamar Fuqua, 58, 9500 block of West Quarter Moon Drive, Pendleton. Booked 9:02 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of child molesting.
• Michael Jaysun Ryle, 20, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:22 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery, aggravated battery and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Mickel Shane Fuller, 26, 1900 block of West 10th Street, Muncie. Booked 1:25 a.m. Thursday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of a handgun without a license; possession of paraphernalia; operator never licensed; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Matthew Kyle Tower, 29, 200 block of Baker Street, Sulpher Springs, Tennessee. Booked 6:42 a.m. Thursday, two counts of invasion of privacy and two counts of harassment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.