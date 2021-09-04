Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cassandra Kay Abbott, 31, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 11:43 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of needle.
• Kyal Jay Niccum, 25, 200 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria, Booked 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, robbery and theft with a value up to $750.
• Thomas Lee Morgan Hosier, 47, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:15 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Richard Benjamin Rickard, 34, 800 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 2:31 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Zachary Rene Hill, 36, 9200 block of West County Road 1000 North, Elwood. Booked 3:39 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Maxwell David Wolner, 36, 400 block of Mill Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:42 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Samantha Jo Westlake, 24, 9200 block of North 200 West, Fortville, Booked 4:39 p.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear.
• John Scott Claus, 50, 2100 block of Burton Place Court, Anderson. Booked 5 p.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Levi Robert Jennings, 34, homeless, Anderson. Booked 7:47 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Dustin Michael Martin, 32, 800 Main Street, Elwood. Booked 9:45 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; possession of paraphernalia and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Rachael Ann Woodall, failure to appear, 42, 400 block of West 11th Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:21 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Savannah Marie Edwards, 37, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 2:07 a.m. Friday, maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe; possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Ricky Joe Holford Jr., 29, 2500 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 2:14 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance and visiting a common nuisance, controlled substances.
• Roger Andrew McDonald, 61, homeless. Booked 7:09 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
