Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 248, total in custody 285. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kevin Raymond Petro, 42, 2000 block of Sunshine Drive, Greenfield. Booked 9:16 a.m. Thursday, confinement, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Courtney Blythe Kirsch-Lamber, 37, 200 block of East 48th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:59 a.m. Thursday, theft.
• Dustin Fredrick Rogers, 30, 2200 block of East Street, Anderson. Booked 10:03 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Dakota Alexander Stafford, 24, 600 block of Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:13 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jerry Allen Granger, 63, 1100 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 11:24 a.m. Thursday, habitual traffic violator.
• Brian Anthony Summers, 34, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 12:51 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation and neglect of dependent.
• Rachel Esther Butler, 36, 100 block of East Fifth Street, Lapel. Booked 2:59 p.m. Thursday, criminal mischief and theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• David V. Waitman, 33, 2600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:49 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery, strangulation and battery on a person younger than 14.
• Robert William Douglas Jr., 47, 1200 block of Broadway Steet, Anderson. Booked 6:38 p.m. Thursday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Kyle Seth Hood , 32, 1100 block of Lawson Court, Anderson. Booked 1:13 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Ian Michael Mix, 33, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 1:39 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• William Joseph Clough, 50, homeless. Booked 5:47 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
