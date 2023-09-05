Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Dorian Tyrelle Turner, 18, 1700 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 8:28 a.m. Friday, criminal recklessness with a firearm and unlawful carry of a handgun.
Megan Jo Ward, 43, New Castle, booked at 9:26 a.m. Friday, sexual misconduct by a service provider.
Jerrica Lynn Sanders-Abda, 48, 300 block of Harlan Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:05 p.m. Friday, probation violation and failure to appear.
Dorian Tyrelle Turner, 18, 1700 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 1:23 p.m. Friday, criminal recklessness with a firearm, unlawful carry of a handgun, four counts of probation violation.
Aaron James Klapp, 43, Elkhart, booked at 1:53 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Bernardo Velaquez-Zaca, 44, Fort Wayne, booked at 5:43 a.m. Saturday, habitual traffic violator.
Colton Ray Love-Hickman, 34, 2200 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 7:52 a.m. Saturday, violation of in-home detention.
Kassi Dawn Olive, 27, 400 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson, booked at 8:01 a.m. Saturday, two counts of violation of suspended sentence.
Davin Eldred Cornett, 25, Muncie, booked at 9:06 a.m. Saturday, court commitment.
Olivia N. Barton, 24, Pendleton, booked at 6:19 p.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine, dealing cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, neglect of a dependent, contributing to delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Jodi Alynn Jackson, 36, Alexandria, booked at 8:54 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, three counts of probation violation.
Sandra D. McWilliams, 50, Fortville, booked at 10:23 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and neglect of a dependent.
Sonny Ray Smith, 50, Muncie, booked at 12:58 a.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.
Jonathan M. Carver, 26, Pendleton, booked at 4:07 a.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body.
Andrew Darnell Lasley, 57, 2800 block of West 18th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:44 a.m. Sunday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator and violation of driving conditions.
Kayleigh Brooke Fries, 28, 4300 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 5:54 a.m. Sunday, identity deception, resisting law enforcement, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
Colton Lee Dodd, 31, 3600 block of East State Road, Anderson, booked at 6:44 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Timothy Frank Yarberry, 31, 3900 block of East Ind. 232, Anderson, booked at 7:11 a.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine.
Joshua M. Daugherty, 28, Pendleton, booked at 9:33 p.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Taylor Paige Stohler, 26, 5400 block of Count Road 100 East, Anderson, booked at 10:49 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and probation violation.
Amanda Rennee Brinson, 40, Charlottesville, booked at 3:30 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Holley Kay-Joanne Lockridge, 34, 4400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:30 a.m. Monday, possession of a syringe.
Jonathan Paul Whitfield, 43, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 12:25 p.m. Monday, failure to register as a sex offender, probation violation and parole violation.
Joseph Milo Wheeler, 44, Elwood, booked at 1:45 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Jose Roberto Nicasio, 33, 2000 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 1:55 p.m. Monday, two counts of court commitment and failure to appear.
Demarquis Darnell Reed, 29, Muskegon, Michigan, booked at 3:15 p.m. Monday, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and dealing cocaine.
Ruby Nicole Jones, 38, Mounds, Illinois, booked at 4:33 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Christopher Tyrone Davis, 41, 2700 block of West 25th Street, Anderson, booked at 5:35 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and contempt of court.
Edward Cornelius Knox, 41, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson, booked at 7:48 p.m. Monday, two counts of battery, two counts of official misconduct, interference with public safety and criminal mischief.