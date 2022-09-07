Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday or Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kayleigh Danielle Baker, 36, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 7 a.m. Thursday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Jory Tyree Thomas, 23, 800 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:17 am. Thursday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Dylan Jacob Robinson, 22, address unknown. Booked 10:38 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Destiny Desiree Gordon, 25, 8500 block of South Edwards Avenue, Daleville. Booked 11:56 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Shelby Jo Steed, 26, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Noblesville. Booked 1:51 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and possession of syringe.
• Aric J. Vanmatre. 47, 700 block of South Mulberry Street, Muncie. Booked 4:38 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Amanda Manae Keihn, 38, 1300 block of West 11th Street, Muncie. Booked 7:11 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Cameron M. Kauffman, 30, address unknown. Booked 9:22 p.m. Thursday, two counts strangulation with no/minor injury, two counts domestic battery, two counts interfering with the reporting of a crime and two counts animal cruelty for domestic violence purpose.
• Brian Bruce Britton, 59, 3600 block of Andover Road, Anderson. Booked 10:56 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• David Paul Auker, 55, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 2:13 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Joshua Craig Causey, 32, homeless. Booked 2:30 a.m. Friday, confinement, intimidation and domestic battery.
• Dawn Ranee Salazar, 41, 3600 block of South Nebraska Street, Marion. Booked 4:42 a.m. Friday, two counts possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, two counts possession of methamphetamine, two counts obstruction of justice and two counts of possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Christopher Hall Lindsey, 45, 800 block of East 22nd Street, Marion. Booked 4:44 a.m. Friday, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment; and operator never licensed.
• Brandon Thomas Peterson, 25, 3100 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:33 a.m. Friday, sexual misconduct with a minor.
• Jay Paul Bowman, 56, 2100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 10:15 a.m. Friday, three counts failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of work release, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and operator never licensed.
• Shawn Adam Bishop, 30, 1200 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 11:32 a.m. Friday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Charles James Enyeart, 33, 600 block of West Harrison Street, Hartford City. Booked 5:16 p.m. Friday, theft/larceny with a prior unrelated conviction and resisting law enforcement.
• Steven Eugene Stone, 37, 1500 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:36 p.m. Friday, domestic battery and failure to appear.
• Timothy William Harlen, 68, 13700 block of North Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 8:01 p.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Stacy Eileen Painter, 53, first block of Metro Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 8:59 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Mitchell Ryan Moon, 33, 3500 block of River Park Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:01 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
