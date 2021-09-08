Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 235; total in custody 325.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Patricia Irene Wheeler, 60, homeless, Anderson. Booked 8:45 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Rickey Allen Jordan Jr., 40, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 9:10 a.m. Friday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Scott Harris Toppin Sailor, 31, 14600 block of Scarborough Lane, Noblesville. Booked 1:43 p.m. Friday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Christopher Thomas Fowler, 48, 3100 block of Myrtle Drive, Lapel. Booked 2:33 p.m. Friday, violation of probation and contempt of court, child support.
• Allen Edward Ward, 55, 2000 block of poplar Street, Anderson. Booked 4:40 p.m. Friday, harassment.
• Dawn Meashel Bady, 42, 400 block of West Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:11 p.m. Friday, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, residential entry and disorderly conduct.
• Danielle Rose Stienbarger, 29, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:39 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Amanda L. Scott, 40, 400 block of Windsor Court, Anderson. Booked 10:44 p.m. Friday, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement.
• Floyd Wayne Hawk, 66, 7000 block of South 500 East, Jonesboro. Booked 11:09 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater.
• Roger Andrew McDonald, 61, homeless. Booked Friday, failure to appear.
• Ryan Christopher Plummer, 31, 800 block of North West Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:16 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Jason Alan Garner, 41, 300 bock of West 1000 North, Fortville. Booked 2:55 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Cheyenne Nichole Rogers, 26, 500 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 3:38 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Chelsea Virginia Wilmoth, 30, 2400 block of Mayhew Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:42 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Rita M. Roberts, 59, 500 block of West Payton Street, Greentown. Booked 6:34 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated,
• Cynthia Lynne Marshall, 64, 1800 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:21 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Heather Ann Beeman, 40, 2000 block of Sheffield Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:19 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Benjamin E. Beeman, 48, 2000 block of Sheffield Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:03 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Jessica Lynn Carter, 34, 00 block of Mellen Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:01 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation and invasion of privacy.
• Janice Jane Johnson, 52, 3000 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 2:33 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Lee Jamison, 41, 1300 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 2:53 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger and confinement.
• Myrisha Latrese Smith, 34, 1200 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:13 a.m. Sunday, battery with bodily injury.
• Chelsy D. Howard, 34, 4200 block of Rose Lane, Mount Vernon, Illinois. Booked 4:05 a.m. Sunday, battery with bodily injury.
• Jeanetta Kay Eckhoff, 48, 2800 block of Linda Lane, Muncie. Booked 8:15 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Anthony Jay Carter, 46, 1500 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 4:42 p.m. Sunday, theft/shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Eric Eugene Fahrnkopf, 43, 100 block of East Madison. Arcadia. Booked 5:45 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, legend drugs; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operating with a controlled substance in the body and possession of paraphernalia.
• Elvin N. Bautista-Ramos, 23, 900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 8:58 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operator never licensed.
• Theresa May Kloepping, 61, 3300 block of Washington Avenue, Evansville. Booked 2:36 a.m. Monday, operating with controlled substance in body.
• Abraham Lincoln Nunn, 67. 2200 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 1:41 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Michael David Horton, 41, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:40 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Gary Ervin Smith II, 30, 1400 block of South 20th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:04 p.m. Monday, contempt of court, child support.
• Anthony Scott Dauenhauer, 58, 700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 8:46 p.m. Monday, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stephanie Shenelle Enriquez, 26, 2000 block of Melody Lane, Anderson. Booked 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Adam Wesley Curry, 26, 2200 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Kevin Theodore Israel, 37, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Maurice Lemond Beverly Jr., 28, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Lapel. Booked 4:29 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Jeffrey Lee Combs, 30, 800 block of Waldemere Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:49 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
