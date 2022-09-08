Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Erin Rae Leeson, 37, 1800 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 12:36 a.m. Saturday, two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; two counts possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III,IV controlled substance; two counts resisting law enforcement; two counts neglect of dependent; and two counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• William Burke Kissick, 58, 700 block of North Spring Street, Greenfield. Booked 12:56 a.m. Saturday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Jennifer Easterwood, 52, 9900 block of Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis. Booked 1:48 a.m. Saturday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Meriah Elexas New, 39, 1900 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 6:18 a.m. Saturday, possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Amanda Jane Hernandez, 44, 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 6:35 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• William Joseph Castor, 40, 1200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 6:48 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Robrico Dawnta Clay, 37, 1600 block of Lockerbie Court, Anderson. Booked 9:06 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Bradley Darnell Warner, 40, 3600 block of Dogwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:08 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Nikyja Michelle White, 47, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:20 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• Paul E. Whitley, 50, 11200 block of Lynchburg Way, Indianapolis. Booked 12:45 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operating while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Maurice Lynn Pringle, 30, 1200 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 a.m. Sunday, failure to return to lawful detention and failure to appear.
• Dennis Carroll Harmon Jr., 48, 2000 block of East Eighth Street, Elwood. Booked 2:28 a.m. Sunday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and resisting law enforcement.
• Heather Renna McGonigle, 53, 700 block of West Adams Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:59 a.m. Sunday, possession of legend drug or precursor, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture of methamphetamine.
• Destiny Katlin Hernandez, 26, 4000 block of Winners Circle, Anderson. Booked 5:02 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Jozina Marie Vernon, 19, 12600 block of Indiana 32, Yorktown. Booked 5:08 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Daniel Jay Eagleton, 42, 300 block of East South C Street, Gas City. Booked 10:42 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Douglas Nathan White Jr., 54, 600 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Austen Daniel Hildebrand, 30, 2000 block of North County Road 450 East, Logansport. Booked 4:06 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael Jason Myers, 43, 7500 block of West County Road 1050 South, Fortville. Booked 5:35 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Chloe Grace Harper, 26, 7100 block of Cambridge, Pinebluff. Booked 6:02 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Hagan James Sickman, 18, 900 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 8:53 p.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear, two counts possession of methamphetamine and two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Brandon Lee Smith, 25, 2500 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 11:49 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Heather Marie Allison, 38, 5200 block of Ridge Road, Anderson. Booked 11:51 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating with a controlled substance in the body; and possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Emma Norma Townsley, 26, 2500 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 12:14 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Kevin Robert Martin, 39, 2400 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 12:45 a.m. Monday, failure to appear; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua Wade Davis, 29, 1300 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:33 a.m. Monday, public intoxication.
• Andres Perez Toxqui, 40, 1000 block of Tennis Court Circle, Indianapolis. Booked 3:26 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; driving while suspended with a prior conviction within 10 years; reckless driving; and operator never licensed.
• Heather Marie Baldock, 39, 1300 block of North J Street, Elwood. Booked 8:39 a.m. Monday, failure to appear and domestic battery.
• Martin L. Griffin, 73, 1400 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 11:11 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Dana Jean Stewart, 41, first block of Inman Drive, Ingalls. Booked 1:33 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of a Sub-Schedule II,III,IV controlled substance.
• Aden Tariq Wilson, 21, 2600 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 2:36 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Robert Edgar Leary, 61, 400 block of East North Street, Markleville. Booked 2:42 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Brandon Allen Pulley, 29, 10400 block South County Road 400 East, Markleville. Booked 2:46 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Xavier Johnathon Hill, 25, 2900 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:32 p.m. Monday, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Timothy R. Russell, 36, 1300 block of Woodward Street, Lapel. Booked 6:15 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Janice Jannett Earving, 59, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 10:57 p.m. Monday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.