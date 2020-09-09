Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 251, total in custody 292.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Collin Wayne Herndon, 23, 2400 block of East Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:32 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Joshua William York, 27, 1400 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:08 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Rachel Nicole Stewart, 36, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 7:07 p.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear, burglary and theft.
• Bryan Scott Garringer, 39, 900 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:03 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Johnathan Riley Sexton, 21, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Middletown. Booked 11:49 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jamie Eugene McFarland Jr., 20, 700 block of West Eighth Street, Marion. Booked 1:19 a.m. Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Joshua Wade Davis, 27, 1600 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Charles Joseph McAlpin, 51, 400 block of East North Main Street, Summitville. Booked 2:42 a.m. Saturday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Tyler Marcus Brown, 34, 800 block of West 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:17 a.m. Saturday, neglect of dependent child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, identity deception and false reporting/informing.
• Christopher Evans Douglas, 20, 3700 block of East County Road 500 South, Middletown. Booked 4:16 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; false reporting/informing; identity deception; minor possession alcohol and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Barbara Jo Fishel , 34, 2500 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 11:09 a.m. Saturday, criminal mischief.
• Derek Wayne Derexson , 41, 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 4:32 p.m. Saturday, habitual traffic violator.
• Thomas Charles Strong, 30, 3300 block of Memorial Drive North, Elwood. Booked 2:04 p.m. Sunday, two counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Lora Kay Jones, 44, 1700 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 4:55 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and intimidation.
• James Aaron Roy III, 22, 3100 block of West County Road 950 South, Pendleton. Booked 7:04 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Steven Wayne Arnett, 39, 400 block of West Harvard Avenue, Muncie. Booked 2:18 p.m. Sunday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and expired license plate.
• Misty Dawn Jones, 42, 2000 block of South N Street, Elwood. Booked 5:30 p.m. Sunday, habitual traffic violator.
• Austin James Womack, 27, 5400 block of Donna Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:04 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Vanessa Ann Patterson, 32, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:06 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Dale Marie Pulley-Farmer, 23, 1800 block of Raintree Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:38 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Antoine Robert Whitfield, 27, 2200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:38 p.m. Sunday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Mahlek Raheem Roberts, 23, 400 block of Mason Avenue, Joliet, Illinois. Booked 2:28 a.m. Monday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Mark Anthony Akin, 41, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 8:32 a.m. Monday, violation of Adult Day reporting and resisting law enforcement.
• Jordan Aaron Dominque Yates, 28, Correctional Industrial Facility, Pendleton. Booked 9:42 a.m. Monday, trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate and dealing Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Troy Wayne Thornberry, 35, 1800 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:30 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Timothy DeWayne Forshee, 42, 7700 block of North County Road 200 West, McCordsville. Booked 3:20 p.m. Monday, child molesting.
• Angel Luis Castro, 41, 3900 block of West 60th Place, Chicago, Illinois. Booked 3:41 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Ammon Andrew Wheeler II, 22, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:44 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and fraud.
• Whitney Nichole Pugh, 27, 700 block of Delmar Road, Anderson. Booked 9:23 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Gino Bryce Pugh, 28, 700 block of Delmar Road, Anderson. Booked 9:23 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Maurice Lamount Nunn Jr., 31, 1600 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:50 p.m. Monday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Brandon Wayne Barkdull, 38, 200 block of North Swain Street, Ingalls. Booked 1:01 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Elizabeth Bernice McKay, 35, 5100 block of Ridge Road, Anderson. Booked 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Joseph Edward Pugsley, 50, 3000 block of Grassy Court, Anderson. Booked 6:28 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Lacey Carter, 35, 1300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:46 a.m. Tuesday, pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
