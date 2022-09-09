Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday or Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Elliott Darnell Curd, 26, 400 block of South Jackson Street, South Bend. Booked 12:38 a.m. Tuesday, neglect of dependent/bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with injury, operator never licensed and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Connor Travis Wydel Booker, 23, 400 block of West Taylor, Shelbyville. Booked 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Thomas Logan McCaffery, 21, 12400 block of Silverbay Circle, Indianapolis. Booked Tuesday operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Joshua Shawn Gano, 19, 900 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 2:28 a.m. Tuesday, possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Jordan Vance Cleveland, 19, 1800 block of West County Road 1000 South, Pendleton. Booked 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, dealing and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael Scott Craig Jr., 20, first block of South Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:04 a.m. Tuesday, dealing and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Abby Nicole Ariraimu, 39, 2400 block of East Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:24 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Victor Manuel Mendoza, 23, 800 block of East 21st Street, Anderson. Booked 6:33 a.m. Tuesday, confinement.
• Tony Paul Elmore, 55, 2400 block of Dover Street, Anderson. Booked 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, residential entry and battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Donell Keith Sloan, 44, 3900 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of probation, failure to return to lawful detention, theft/larceny with a property value between $750 and $50,000 and resisting law enforcement.
• Harley David Vanduyn, 34, 1600 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, battery with bodily waste, possession of paraphernalia and open container prohibited.
• Venice L. McCullough, 21, 1800 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and resisting law enforcement.
• Lisa Michelle Perez, 31, 2000 block of Norwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Blake Ryan Pleak, 34, 1000 block of Redrock Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:58 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and making a false identity statement.
• Dano Thomas Potter, 50, 5900 block of West County Road 200 North, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Marven Djuante Lemock, 39, 3900 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, three counts failure to appear and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Kyle Victor Rybolt, 37, 4700 block of East Calhoun Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Steven Dwayne Williams, 27, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence, contempt of court and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Anthony Lee Thornberry, 41, 1800 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Skyler Wayne Coats, 24, 700 block of North Eighth Street, Miamisburg, Ohio. Booked 6:16 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Carson Raymond Estes, 35, 3900 Block of St. Charles Street, Anderson. Booked 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• James Eugene Darnell, 48, 16900 block of County Road 450 East, Eaton. Booked 10: 54 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Penny Lee Vebert, 41, 1900 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 12:54 a.m. Wednesday, theft/pocket picking with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Tyler Lee Watson, 22, 1100 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, two counts violation of suspended sentence, two counts failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Raymond Alexander Crosby, 46, 1500 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:26 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence, failure to return to lawful detention, contempt of court and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• Raymond Alexander Crosby, 23, 2800 block of West Petty Road, Muncie. Booked 5:19 a.m. Wednesday, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Shannon Leigh Welch, 47, 300 block of West Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:14 a.m. Wednesday, battery with bodily waste.
• Amber Nicole Warren, 38, 800 block of North Mulberry, Muncie. Booked 9 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Drew Allen St. Clair, 25, 2100 block of North County Road 400 West, Anderson. Booked 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Matthew Allen Wallace, 37, 800 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, child molest.
• James Christopher Griffin, 48, 4300 block of West County Road 100 South, Anboy. Booked 10:38 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and confinement.
• Osvaldo Morquecho Dimas Jr., 26, 2400 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, battery with serious bodily injury.
• Christopher L. Cox, 47, 1100 block of Indian Mound Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 4:26 p.m. Wednesday, battery with serious bodily injury.
• Christopher Edward Humphrey, 37, 1200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Satnam Singh, 23, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, three counts failure to appear.
• Willie Edward Johnson, 53, 1300 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, theft/larceny with a value up to $750 and resisting law enforcement.
• Nickolas Dalton Ellingwood, 22, 2600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 10:46 p.m. Wednesday, theft of a firearm and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Ryan Eugene Petty, 45, 900 block of Grove Street, Bluffton. Booked 11:43 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine.