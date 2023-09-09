Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Michael Ross Dillon, 44, 1100 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 11:42 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
Jaclyn Maria Edgell, 46, Lapel, booked at 2:16 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Melissa Marie Dixon, 54, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and hold for another jurisdiction.
Lewis Tyrone Jones Sr., 51, 2400 block of Monroe Street, Anderson, booked at 2:58 p.m. Thursday, burglary, domestic battery and probation violation.
Thadeus A. Molisee 31, homeless, Anderson, booked at 7:18 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.
Amanda Joyce Jones, 32, 300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 7:24 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Angela Carmela Brisker, 52, 2700 block of Horton Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:26 p.m. Thursday, auto theft, theft, violation of sanctions and probation violation.
Darnell Lewis Taylor Sr., 52, 1100 block of East 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:44 a.m. Friday, battery and confinement.
Aundray Lamonte Ivy Jr., 20, homeless, Anderson, booked at 1:55 a.m. Friday, unlawful carry of a handgun with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana.
Logan M. McCreary, 24, Tilton, Illinois, booked at 3:22 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Billy T. Myrick, 42, 500 block of East 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:46 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.