Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 222; total in custody, 312.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday to Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Theresa May Kloepping, 61, 3300 block of Washington Avenue, Evansville. Booked 2:36 a.m. Monday, operating with controlled substance in body.
• Abraham Lincoln Nunn, 67. 2200 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 1:41 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Michael David Horton, 41, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:40 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Gary Ervin Smith II, 30, 1400 block of South 20th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:04 p.m. Monday, contempt of court, child support.
• Anthony Scott Dauenhauer, 58, 700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 8:46 p.m. Monday, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stephanie Shenelle Enriquez, 26, 2000 block of Melody Lane, Anderson. Booked 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Adam Wesley Curry, 26, 2200 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Kevin Theodore Israel, 37, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Maurice Lemond Beverly Jr., 28, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Lapel. Booked 4:29 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Jeffrey Lee Combs, 30, 800 block of Waldemere Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:49 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Jake Evertt Morgan, 39, 1700 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:54 a.m. Tuesday, burglary, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and intimidation.
• Mariah Keri Garner, 28, 2100 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, assisting a criminal.
• Tyler Bradley Lynn, 26, 800 block of South 600 East, Windfall. Booked 12:18 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Lucas R. Kaelber, 20, 2100 block of Hill Street, Anderson. Booked 4:58 p.m. Tuesday, four counts violation of Drug Court.
• Dustin Andrew Dunlap, 26, 300 block of West Eighth Street, Muncie. Booked 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Jeremy David Perry, 44, 1400 block of Cottage Avenue, Middletown. Booked 6:01 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Jennifer Lynn Fort, 37, 4800 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, battery with bodily injury and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Justin Scott Griggs, 32, 300 block of Lincoln Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 3:43 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Cameron Matthew Elliott, 21, 5700 block of West County Road 450 North, Anderson. Booked 4:56 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Zachary Keith Clevinger, 24, 400 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 6:46 a.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and failure to appear.
