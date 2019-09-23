NEWS OF RECORD
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brian Edward Johnson, 53, 1400 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 12:06 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Brandon Lee Garney, 37, 3500 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 12:29 p.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Tyrone Lamarr Woods, 27, 14700 block of West Davis Drive, Daleville. Booked 2:32 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Amber Lynn Grasse, 32, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:25 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Michael Anthony Roy, 52, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 9:26 p.m. Friday, parole violation.
• Jamie Elliot Murdock, 45, 700 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:22 a.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and failure to appear.
• Joseph Lee Rhoads, 47, 2100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 1:32 a.m. Saturday, attempted driving while suspended, prior.
• Brandon Lee Garney, 37, 3500 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 1:45 a.m. Saturday, burglary, auto theft and theft.
• David Michael Fout, 50, 16500 block of 196th Street, Noblesville. Booked 2:12 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Ryan Gilbert Hardwick, 33, 2100 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 2:45 a.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; possession of a synthetic or lookalike drug and possession of syringe.
• Kristi Lee Castle, 32, 1900 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 4:26 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe and driving while suspended, prior.
• Tyler Jay Navarrete, 18, homeless. Booked 4:54 a.m. Saturday, battery with injury to a corrections/penal officer.
• Robert Lee Brown, 34, 1500 block of 1500 South F Street, Elwood. Booked 5:17 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine.
Jail log is published daily in The Herald Bulletin.
