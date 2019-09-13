Jail log
News of recordInmate total at Madison County Jail, 287, total in custody 410.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael T. Smedley, 40, Elwood, booked at 6:07 a.m. Wednesday, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Clinton J. Derolf, 43, Pendleton, booked at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday, charged with criminal recklessness.
• Taylor Lee Parker, 27, 4200 block of Mellen Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:07 a.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Travis Lee Beasley, 38, homeless. Booked 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance smoking instrument and possession of marijuana, hash olil, hashish.
• Michelle Lee Fields, 45, 1700 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended, prior; failure to appear; possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• William Clifford Owen Jr., 53, 200 block of School Street, Anderson. Booked 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; operating while intoxicated, controlled substance; and operating while intoxicated.
• Phabien Quadtes Jordan, 42, 600 block of North Farlook, Marion. Booked 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Marcus Wayne Schuyler, 25, 2200 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 7:17 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• William Vorhies Macon Jr., 41, 2000 block of Lora Street, Anderson. Booked 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Rayne Faye Barber, 34, 600 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass.
• Jeremiah James Lowder, 37, 300 block of South Alfonte Street, Ingalls. Booked 10:05 p.m., neglect of dependent and criminal recklessness.
• Doyle Gene Anderson, 63, 1600 block of North F. Street, Elwood. Booked 1:14 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; and operating while intoxicated, previous conviction.
• James Daniel Thompson, 37, 600 block of West County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Failure to return to lawful detention; theft; contempt of court, child support; contempt of court and violation of suspended sentence.
• Chad Daniel Cook, 37, 1000 block of North Burns, Muncie. Booked 1:51 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• James Bryan Martinez, 27, 1300 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 2:02 a.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of work release and violation of probation.
• Gregory Shawn Brandon, 45, 2100 block of North College Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:27 a.m. Thursday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Jeffrey Adam Trent, 36, 800 block of Memorial Drive, Elwood. Booked 6:17 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance; possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish; possession of a controlled substance and reckless possession of paraphernalia.
• Holly Marie Kelly, 50, 1200 block of North Main Street, Lapel. Booked 6:25 a.m. Thursday, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
• Kevin Lee Henson, 33, 300 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 7:07 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, false informing, operator never licensed, possession of paraphernalia, carrying a handgun without a license and possession of methamphetamine.
