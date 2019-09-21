JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 301, total in custody 405.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Varquise Martez English Sr., 29, 800 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:19 a.m. Thursday, driving while suspended, prior, and operator never licensed.
• James Lee Jones Jr., 34, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 9:18 a.m. Thursday, two counts of battery with no injury on a corrections/penal officer.
• Tiffany Ann Legg, 30, 300 block of East Smith Street, Melford. Booked 3:01 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court, child support.
• Anthony Ross Shaw, 28, homeless. Booked 5:02 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• James Arthur Minnick III, 23, 1200 block of West Powers Street, Muncie. Booked 4:55 p.m. Thursday, official misconduct and trafficking with an inmate, controlled substance.
• Tammy Marie Stutzman, 25, 2300 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 6:42 p.m. Thursday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Daschell Denise Chambers, 27, 500 block of North 20th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:59 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy, identity deception, resisting law enforcement, false informing and operator never licensed.
• Tasha Nichole Ryan, 30, 2600 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 1:40 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Lucas Ryan Kaelber, 19, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 2:07 a.m. Friday, auto theft.
• Harold Edward Trosper, 37, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 2:20 a.m. Friday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Gary Scott Clark, 46, 9500 block of South Greenway Drive, Daleville. Booked 5:31 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Norberto Ibarra Pacheco, 40, 900 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 5:53 a.m. Friday, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon.
• Benjamin Michael Simmons, 30, 1500 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 5:56 a.m. Friday, domestic battery, invasion of privacy and operator never licensed.
