Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Marcus Dontrreal Johnson, 29, 2600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 9:02 a.m. Friday, carrying a handgun without a license and operator never licensed.
• Tyler Ray Rodgers, 35, 2400 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 1:31 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Christopher Brandon Shock, 34, 2900 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 2:39 p.m. Friday, violation of probation and contempt of court.
• Brandi Leigh Adams, 33, 2900 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 2:45 p.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Michael Guy Johns, 37, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 3:18 p.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• James Eugene Lashure, 34, 2400 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 5:29 a.m. Friday, obstruction of justice.
• Alexis Christine Bair, 23, 3300 block of South Lincoln Boulevard, Marion. Booked 7:19 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Victoria A. Anderson, 20, 4000 Hoosier Woods Court, Anderson. Booked 8:22 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Raymar Am Watson, 28, Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson. Booked 1:21 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication.
• Marquan Day-Aundre Robinson, 23, 1500 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:37 a.m. Saturday, escape, residential entry and resisting law enforcement.
• James Shaquille Rooks, 25, 300 block of East 35th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:02 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court and failure to appear.
• Merrill James Powers III, 43, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 2:15 a.m. Saturday, parole violation.
• John Steve Cox, 70, 200 block of School Street, Anderson. Booked 4:23 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication.
• Rodney Eugene Goble, 53, 1400 block of North Indiana Avenue, Kokomo. Booked 4:58 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Thomas Fowler, 46, homeless, Anderson. Booked 5:12 a.m. Saturday, parole violation.
• Javondalon Nicole Lewis, 43, 700 block of Lonsvale Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:26 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Dawn Rena East, 40, 1600 block of East County Road 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 6:06 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
