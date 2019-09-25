These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kelly Margaret McCune, 43, 700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 8:59 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and violation of in-home detention.
• Julio Angel Cruz Alvarado, 30, 500 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:55 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Jesus Bernardo Carreon-Gutierrez, 38, 3500 block of Beechwood Lane, Anderson. Booked 3:05 p.m. Monday, operating without a license with a blood alcohol content of .08 to ,15 and operator never licensed.
• Cara Brianne Rossman, 25, 800 block of Watermead Drive, Nobvlesville. Booked 7:54 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Lloyd Warner Mezick, 53, first block of Dennis Drive, Markleville. Booked 10:18 p.m. Monday, parole violation.
• Lucas Ryan Kaelber, 19, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 10:32 p.m. Monday, two counts of auto theft.
• Michael Edward Dauenhauer, 55, 700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Steven Matthew Bagienski, 27, first block of Skyview Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 1:12 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Jeremy Hale Lee, 48, 1400 East Jackson Street, Muncie. Booked 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Maurice Ervin Carpenter, 36, 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. Booked 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Joy Ukari Cochran, 20, 1200 block of Brunswick Way, Anderson. Booked 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Shawn Michael Murrey, 29, 200 block of South Black Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Timothy Alan Marlow, 57, 5810 South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Dylan Michael Saul, 26, 3100 block of Chapel Road, Anderson. Booked 4:42 a.m. Tuesday, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
• Steven Edward Benson, 48, 800 block of West Adams Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, criminal mischief.
• Amanda Renee Sheppard, 28, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 5:05 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
• David Michael Fouts, 50, 16500 East 196th Street, Noblesville. Booked 5:06 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.