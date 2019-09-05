JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Anthony Lamarr Hopgood, 41, of the 1300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, failure return lawful detention.
• Tori Nicole Prater, 23, of the 2000 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Sean Michael Hollingsworth, 40, of the 700 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Aundray Lamont Ivy, 45, of the 1400 block of Rhett Drive, Anderson. Booked at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Daniel Wayne Massengale, 35, of Carlisle. Booked at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• David Lee Hedgecraft II, 30, of the 300 block of West County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining common nuisance, possession of syringe, two counts of possession of controlled substance smoking instrument, carrying handgun without license and unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Brian Alan McGinnis II, 19, of the 700 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday, pointing a firearm and intimidation.
• Johnny Levett Johnson, 42, of the 700 block of East 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Kelly Rawls Hatley, 58, homeless, of Anderson. Booked at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday, violation pretrial release.
• Michael Eugene Hobbs, 36, of the 900 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday, parole violation and hold for in home detention.
• Drew Allen Tarpley, 41, of the 3000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday, criminal confinement and strangulation.
• Austin Riley Richardson, 20, of the 600 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Ivy Crystal Phillips, 33, of the 4400 block of Lannoy Lane, Anderson. Booked at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Trent David Davis, 47, of the 3400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:41 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of battery: with no or minor injury and two counts of OWI.
• Austin Tyler Sanner, 21, of the 7200 block of West Reformatory Road, Fortville. Booked at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Arielle Roxanne Johnson, 33, of the 400 block of South Indiana Avenue, Alexandria. Booked at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, OWI: controlled substance, OWI: endangering a person, possession of a controlled substance and leaving accident scene – property damage.
• Daniel Hezekiah Beeman, 28, of the 300 block of East Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, indecent exposure.
• Rodney Deon Bledsoe, 41, of the 700 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:26 a.m. Wednesday, theft, failure to return to lawful detention, violation adult day reporting, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kimberly Ann Hinkle, 53, of the 1000 block of Broadway, Anderson. Booked at 6:04 a.m. Wednesday, OWI.
• Sabrina Jo Catron, 35, of the 3900 block of May Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:53 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of drug court.
