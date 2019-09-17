News of record
Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 299, total in custody 409.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Howard Leon Trueblood. 60, 2400 block of Dover Street, Anderson. Booked 9:14 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Amy Lynn Dudley, 49, 900 block of East Sigler Street, Frankton. Booked 10:07 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery, child present, serious injury.
• Charles Joseph McAlpin, 51, 400 block of East North Main Street, Summitville. Booked 10:16 a.m. Saturday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Anjelica Evia Vigil, 24, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 10:32 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery, child present, no serious injury and neglect of dependent.
• Shanan Marie Thomas, 50, 200 block of North Sixth Street, Middletown. Booked 10:54 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated.
• Brandon Donald Vernon, 40, 1700 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 11:23 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated; operating while intoxicated, previous conviction; and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Raymond Francis Dudley, 58, 900 block of East Sigler Street, Frankton. Booked 11:38 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery, child present, no serious injury.
• Josephihe Logan Shuler, 26, 400 block of North 20th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:07 p.m. Saturday, violation of Community Corrections, three counts of failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and false informing.
• Ariane Marie Sutterfield, 30, 2300 block of Scotch Pine Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:20 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Kevin Wayne Shultz, 31, 2100 block of North F Street, Elwood. Booked 5:18 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery, child present, no serious injury.
• Aaron Michael Couture, 31, 200 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 9:42 p.m. Saturday, obstruction of justice, possession of syringe and violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Phillip H. McGuire, 55, 2100 block of Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:53 p.m. Saturday, contempt of court.
• Ronald James Rose Jr., 27, 400 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:29 a.m. Sunday, battery, no/minor injury, and false informing.
• Raeanna Jayde Giselbach, 20, 1900 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 1:52 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Troy Scott Obryant, 24, 4100 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:34 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Shaylee Anne Myrick, 27, 3200 block of South Oxford Street, Indianapolis. Booked 6:36 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Allan Gibson, 42, 5100 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 a.m. Sunday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Andrew Ryan Hendricks, 31, first block of Village Parkway, Pendleton. Booked 9:42 a.m. Sunday, escape, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Andre Michael Edwards, 26, 1900 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 9:47 a.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Kyal Jay Niccum, 23, 100 block of Central Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 10:42 a.m. Sunday, public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
• Jerry Lynn Scott, 32, 1400 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:57 a.m. Sunday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Jennifer Leigh Kinser, 51, 2500 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 5:29 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person and operating while intoxicated.
• Devrin Raysean Morgan, 30, 2900 block of North 100 West, Anderson. Booked 5:30 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Drake A. Ball, 23, 800 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 7:44 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery, child present, no serious injury; domestic battery; interference with the reporting of a crime; and cruelty to an animal.
• Scott Ryan Jones, 45, 1400 block of Romine Road, Anderson. Booked 1:14 a.m. Monday, strangulation, domestic battery and interference with reporting of a crime.
• Marcus Wayne Schuyler, 25, 2200 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 1:54 a.m. Monday, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christina Marie Canney, 38, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 2:37 a.m. Monday, possession of syringe.
• Loveisa Joy Moss, 30, 1800 block of South 700 East, Elwood. Booked 2:42 a.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Kyle Robert Jarrell, 20, 800 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 6:20 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and reckless possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey Lee Howard Jr., 41, 200 block of East Sixth Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:22 a.m. Monday, domestic battery, strangulation and battery, no/minor injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.