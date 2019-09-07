Jail log: Sept. 7
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Kristopher C. Groover, 36, Arcadia, booked at 9:18 a.m. Thursday, charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance smoking instrument, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Deja A. Williams, 23, 1600 block of Crystal Street, booked at 10:02 a.m. Thursday, charged with failure to appear.
Tyrone Davis, 47, 400 block of Delaware Street, booked at 1:58 p.m. Thursday, charged with robbery, theft and contempt of court.
Keyounis D. Woods, 20, 1200 block of Melrose Drive, booked at 10:19 p.m. Thursday, charged with theft.
Jerry W. Goodrich Jr., 48, homeless, booked at 1:48 a.m. Friday, charged with criminal trespass, and possession of a syringe.
Reginald R. Bragg, 62, 1500 block of Madison Avenue, booked at 2:03 a.m. Friday, charged with pointing a firearm.
Lucas R. Kaelber, 18, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, booked at 2:44 a.m. Friday, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Gregory C. Ragland, 36, Muncie, booked at 5:10 a.m. Friday, charged with driving with a suspended license.
Tommy A. Watson, Jr., 40, 100 block of West 17th Street, booked at 6:53 a.m. Friday, charged with two counts of possession of cocaine, and two counts of invasion of privacy.
