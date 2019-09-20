jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 296, total in custody 403.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Donald Kenneth Martin, 62, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Eric Winston Fifer, 63, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, battery, no injury on a corrections/penal officer.
• Brian Joseph Christlieb, 34, 700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, parole violation.
• Heather Marie Howard, 34, 1500 block of Maplewood Lane, Pendleton. Booked 11:29 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and neglect of dependent.
• Marc Edward Ellet , 40, 800 block of West Third Street, Marion. Booked 12:51 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jessie Aaron Green, 26, 5900 block of West County Road 700 North, Frankton. Booked 1:17 a,.m. Thursday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a common nuisance and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert Earl Brown Jr., 45, 1200 block of Sunnymead Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:28 a.m. Thursday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Jared William Todd Davis, 23, 14400 West Corner Road, Daleville. Booked 1:59 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and driving while suspended, prior.
• Bryan Lee Byrne, 35, 900 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:07 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Rachel Anna Armenta, 40, 500 block of North Memorial Drive, New Castle. Booked 2:27 a.m. Thursday, battery with injury to someone 14 or younger by someone 18 or older and domestic battery.
• Michael Thomas Napier, 21, 1500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:37 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; possession of paraphernalia; and reckless driving.
