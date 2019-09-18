Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 297, total in custody 405.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christopher Scott Huston, 35, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:31 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement.
• Brian Michael Collins, 31, 9200 block of West Reflection Court, Pendleton. Booked 6:59 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Chase Lennon Callaway, 22, 1200 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:32 p.m. Monday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Preston Lee Lanning, 21, 3700 block of East County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 12:51 a.m. Tuesday.
• James Douglas Jones Jr., 23, 1500 block of Cincinnati Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, criminal confinement and domestic battery.
• Joseph Lee Rhoads, 47, 2100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Andrew James Bly, 22, 1000 block of South 24th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:29 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Amit Pravin Patel, 34, 100 block of Kempher Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:41 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Lindsay Jo Palmer, 30, 800 block of South Broadway St., Pendleton. Booked 2:53 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Roberto Lawrence Cooper Petties II, 20, 1100 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 4:28 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, child present, no serious injury and strangulation.
• Svetlana Elizabeth Freeman, 21, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:33 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Tyler Lee Willoughby, 42, 700 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 5:47 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention and resisting law enforcement.
• Dalen Robert Phillips, 25, 3500 block of County Road 475 West, Anderson. Booked 5:51 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Bryan Michael Smith, 28, 2300 block of Oakwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:01 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation, violation of Continuum of Sanctions, failure to return to lawful detention and failure to appear.
• Jason Troy Mallette, 49, 4100 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Dayra DelCarmen Perez, 47, 11900 Seven Oaks Drive North, Indianapolis. Booked 6:29 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Daniel Lee Wright, 28, 1900 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 8:09 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• James Allen Ryan, 24, homeless. Booked 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Jason Brian Brown, 46, 4400 block of Griselle Road, Pennville. Booked 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, refusal to identify, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Michael Carpenter, 70, 1800 block of East 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:21 a.m. Tuesday, disorderly conduct.
• Keonie Teneal Martin, 39, 1200 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 8:23 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and invasion of privacy.
• Zebediah Aaron Campbell, 26, 2200 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 8:28 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement.
• Marquise De’Vaughn Nelson, 20, 1200 block of Indian Mound Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 8:28 a.m. Tuesday, criminal mischief, two counts of failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Lamont Edward Hendrix, 30, 1700 block of Costello Street, Anderson. Booked 8:35 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.
• Walter James Hurt, 50, 400 block of Unalachto Drive, Pendleton. Booked 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Kristopher Lee Scott, 43, 4100 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Brandon Reinhardt Metzner, 35, 300 block of Laurel Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court, child support and three counts of failure to appear.
• Roger Lee Cook Jr., 49, 3500 block of West 31st Street, Muncie. Booked 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Jeremy Scott Shepler, 36, 200 block of Ringwood Way, Anderson. Booked 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, possession of controlled substance.
