News of Record
Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jared Len Mason, 29, of the 2800 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy, intimidation and battery: injury to person less than 14 years old.
• Eugene Jerome Lewis Jr., 44, of the 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, battery aggravated with a deadly weapon.
• Velia Ann Burton, 31, of the 1400 block of Kent Court, Greenwood. Booked at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, return to county jail.
• Kyle Glen Foor, 35, of the 800 block of North Main Street, Monticello. Booked at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation community corrections.
• Garrod Wade Crouch, 30, of the 2700 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Xanthe Helena Kopp, 33, of the 1200 block of East Sigler Street, Frankton. Booked at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, violation of work release.
• April Ann Greene, 22, of the 1500 block of West Street Road 38, Sheridan. Booked at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Kyle Seth Hood, 31, of the 1100 block of Lawson Court, Anderson. Booked at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Carlos Manuel Hood, 30, of the 2200 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Ernest Lamont Turner, 40, of the 1900 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:37 a.m. Thursday, failure to register as a sex offender, hold for 10-day probation violation and hold for parole violation.
• Shawn Everett Lawrence, 42, of the 800 block of Eastgate Drive, Anderson. Booked at 12:41 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement: in vehicle.
• Kenneth Lee Burton, 41, of the 5300 block of South County Road 450 East, Middletown. Booked at 1:11 a.m. Thursday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Jennifer Murphy Read-Burton, 41, of the 5300 block of South County Road 450 East, Middletown. Booked at 1:29 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Rhonda Michelle Adamou, 43, of the 3000 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 1:33 a.m. Thursday, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Lloyd Warner Mezick, 53, of the 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 1:59 a.m. Thursday, parole violation.
• Sammy Edwards Beeman, 27, of the 1600 block of Avenue West Street, Elwood. Booked at 2:09 a.m. Thursday, six counts of contempt of court, escape and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Alexis Marie Hicks, 22, of the 1200 block of South Lee Street, Garrett. Booked at 4:41 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Steven James Stewart, 47, of the 300 block of North 11th Street, Frankton. Booked at 5:23 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sara Rae Fesmire, 29, of the 400 block of Federal Drive, Anderson. Booked at 5:25 a.m. Thursday, neglect of dependent, OWI: .15 BAC or greater and possession of a controlled substance.
• Courtney Amanda Day, 42, of the 2200 block of South East Street, Elwood. Booked at 5:47 a.m. Thursday, two counts of dealing in methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.