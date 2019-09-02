JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Steven McNabb, 34, 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 12:26 p.m. Friday, parole violation.
• Randall Dale Birdwell, 62, 4600 block of Tennessee 13, Waverly, Tennessee. Booked 3:18 p.m. Friday, battery, no/minor injury.
• David Wesley Goodwin, 23, 2400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:50 p.m. Friday, unlawful possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon.
• Constance Heon Cox, 34, 100 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:55 p.m. Friday, two counts of contempt of court and two counts of parole violation.
• Justina Victoria Nichols, 33, 200 block of Duck Creek Avenue, Elwood. Booked 2:21 a.m. Saturday, two counts of driving while suspended, prior; disorderly conduct; and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Sylvianna Rochelle Davidson, 44, 1800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 2:43 a.m. Saturday, civil contempt of court.
• Mechel Renae Nieman, 40, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 3:20 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Garrison Lee Hood, 50, 700 block of South Coventry Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:05 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Dakota Dalton Whitaker, 21, 1800 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 4:10 a.m. Saturday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Debra Arzell Alley, 60, 200 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:12 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine.
• David Anthony Davis, 62, 1700 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 4:20 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 to .15 and driving while suspended, prior.
• Charles William Whitaker Jr., 29, 2400 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 4:54 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jamie Nichole Groce, 41, 4400 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 6:19 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession or use of legend drug or precursor and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jose Gamero, 45, 2700 block of West Vermont Street, Indianapolis. Booked 9:04 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Kwan Nyril Whitfield, 19, 400 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:49 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and operator never licensed.
• Nicholas Clay Johns, 31, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 10:35 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, false informing and two counts of criminal trespass.
• Donquavius Jecar Pullin, 24, 1900 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 10:45 a.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish.
