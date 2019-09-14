Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 292, total in custody 408.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kevin Lee Henson, 33, 300 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 7:07 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, false informing, operator never licensed and carrying a handgun without a license.
• David Glenn Guyle Jr., 42, 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Fairmount. Booked 8:10 a.m., Thursday, criminal mischief.
• Micayla Nichole Smith, 30, 2300 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 8:42 a.m. Thursday, theft.
• William Franklin Grant, 39, homeless. Booked 8:57 a.m. Thursday, public intoxication.
• James Everett Frawley Sr., 49, 1200 block of Pine Road, Corinth, Michigan. Booked 9:25 a.m. Thursday, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Seth Caleb Oliver, 24. 300 block of West Ninth Street, Lapel. Booked 10:38 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement.
• Derek Lee Boyd, 37, 200 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 10:51 a.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
• Jacob Matthew Light, 35, homeless. Booked 1:48 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct.
• Christopher Scott Huston, 35, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:21 p.m. Thursday, theft.
• Chelsea Rose Flowers, 29, 900 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:05 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of syringe; driving while suspended, prior; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; possession of paraphernalia; operator never licensed; operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and refusal to identify.
• Luana Doree Winnett, 28, 900 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:04 p.m. Thursday, intimidation and disorderly conduct.
• Kathryn Elizabeth Hill, 28, 500 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:15 p.m. Thursday, neglect of dependent.
• Ronald Lynn Hunter, 44, 1300 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 9:21 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Harry Arthur Irwin IV, 31, 1900 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:53 a.m. Friday, burglary and theft.
• Rex Craig Trueblood, 59, 800 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 2:15 a.m. Friday, pointing a firearm.
• Zachary Allen Klaserner, 31, homeless. Booked 2:32 a.m. Friday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Terry Harvey, 54, 1200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:39 a.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated.
• Jay Layton, 35, 800 block of Dresser Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:40 a.m., child solicitation, dissemination matter harmful to minors and child exploitation.
• Markees Owens, 32, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 6:02 a.m. Friday, three counts of contempt of court, child support; failure to appear; auto theft; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, and possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish.
• Joshua David Rouch, 35, first block of East North Street, Markleville. Booked 6:11 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
