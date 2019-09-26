News of Record
Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 287, total in custody 405.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Steven Matthew Bagienski, 27, first block of Skyview Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 1:12 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Jeremy Hale Lee, 48, 1400 East Jackson Street, Muncie. Booked 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Maurice Ervin Carpenter, 36, 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. Booked 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Joy Ukari Cochran, 20, 1200 block of Brunswick Way, Anderson. Booked 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Shawn Michael Murrey, 29, 200 block of South Black Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Timothy Alan Marlow, 57, 5810 South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Dylan Michael Saul, 26, 3100 block of Chapel Road, Anderson. Booked 4:42 a.m. Tuesday, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
• Steven Edward Benson, 48, 800 block of West Adams Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, criminal mischief.
• Amanda Renee Sheppard, 28, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 5:05 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
• David Michael Fouts, 50, 16500 East 196th Street, Noblesville. Booked 5:06 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Steven Chad Ferguson, 42, 1100 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of theft.
• Gregory Gene Jeffries II, 39, 6600 block of Kentucky Highway, Houstonville, Kentucky. Booked 1:12 a.m. Wednesday.
• Rachel Amber Gwinn, 37, 200 block of Columbia Avenue, Middletown. Booked 1:32 a.m. Wednesday, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Rebecca Lee Cardona, 23, 100 block of Jackson St., Anderson. Booked 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Aimee Renee Stout, 31, 200 College Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:31 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Michael Dean Leavell, 67, 2200 block of Crestwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Xavier Roman Cortez, 25, 1400 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated.
