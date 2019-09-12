These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Zane Christopher Holman, 60, homeless. Booked 1:43 a.m. Tuesday, four counts of contempt of court.
• Eliza Renee Graham, 23, 1500 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Amy Nicol Perman, 6400 block of Franwood Circle, Yorktown. Booked 5:17 a.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, operator never licensed and parole violation.
• Misty Dawn Davis, 41, 1700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 5:17 p.m., violation of probation and contempt of court, child support.
• Zachariah Taylor Bowyer, 35, first block of East Oak Street, Orestes. Booked 6:04 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Olivia Marie Scott, 32, first block of East Oak Street, Orestes. Booked 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• William R. Simmonds, 26, 400 block of Madison Avenue, booked at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, charged with theft, escape, failure to appear, violation of suspended sentence and probation violation.
• Tony J. Mathis, 64, Daleville, booked at 9:21 p.m. Thursday, charged with return to county by court order.
• Brittney M. Dugger, 47, 2000 block of Crystal Street, booked at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine.
• Cory W. Deckard, 31, Elwood, booked at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft.
• Robert G. Burton, 67, 600 block of Federal Drive, booked at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday, charged with habitual traffic offender and leaving scene of an accident.
• Jerrod D. Basham King, 29, 2300 block of Chase Street, booked at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, charged with obstruction of justice and probation violation.
• Steven J. Lane, 40, Alexandria, booked at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, charged with contempt of court.
• Billy T. Sullivan Jr., 40, 200 block of Elva Street, booked at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday, charged with exploitation of an endangered adult, interference with the reporting of a crime and neglect of a dependent.
• Celia D. Dyal, 60, 100 block of Elva Street, booked at 4:36 a.m. Wednesday, charged with exploitation of an endangered adult, interference with the reporting of a crime and neglect of a dependent.
• Heather A. Mock, 37, 2200 block of Lincoln Street, booked at 4:51 a.m. Wednesday, charged with violation of probation.
• Lucas R. Kennedy, 35, 1600 block of Lindberg Road, booked at 5:39 a.m. Wednesday, charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael T. Smedley, 40, Elwood, booked at 6:07 a.m. Wednesday, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Clinton J. Derolf, 43, Pendleton, booked at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday, charged with criminal recklessness.
• Taylor L. Parker, 27, 4200 block of Mellen Drive, booked at 7:07 a.m. Wednesday, charged with possession of marijuana and dealing in marijuana.
