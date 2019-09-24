Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 307, total in custody 432.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Alexander William Johnson, 20, 6800 block of South County Road 25 East, Pendleton. Booked 9:15 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and minor possessing alcohol.
• Cory Neal Miller, 41, 100 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:16 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Royce Lee Morphew, 34, 4300 block of West Seventh Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Booked 12:23 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jamarius Tywon Fuller, 20, 2300 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 5:13 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jerrell Jackson Kimbell, 29, 1200 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 5:14 p.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person and driving while suspended, prior.
• Christopher Gene Lewis, 38, 500 block of Lonsvale Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:43 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Michael Glen Monday, 56, 800 block of Imy Lane, Anderson. Booked 8:20 p.m. Saturday, three counts of failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Preston Lee Lanning, 21, 3700 block of East County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 1:51 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Amanda Jane Hernandez, 41, 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 1:53 a.m. Sunday, false informing, violation of probation and contempt of court.
• Randall Eugene Huston, 54, 600 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:12 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Matthew Hunter Nolte, 23, 1800 block of Northwest A Street, Richmond. Booked 2:45 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Alica Beth Mabrey, 56, 100 block of Shamrock Circle, Pendleton. Booked 4:04 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Angela Lynn Cone, 47, 600 block of West Adams Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:53 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession or use of legend drug or precursor and possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Carpenter, 70, 1800 block of East 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:26 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Edgar Ivan Hernandez, 23, 1100 block of East Fall Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 5:13 p.m. Sunday, operator never licensed; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; and operating while intoxicating, controlled substance.
• Holly Kay Shaul, 32, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:38 p.m. Sunday, possession of a controlled substance.
• Justin Lee Mcfadden, 37, 1800 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 6:51 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Craig Edward Engelhardt II, 25, 1700 block of Antler Court, Elwood. Booked 8:20 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery, criminal confinement and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Scott Douglas Herbig, 56, 2500 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 8:44 p.m. Sunday, civil contempt of court.
• Anthony E. Day, 53, 100 block of West 1450 North, Summitville. Booked 9:08 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Fernando Diaz, 34, 2700 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:27 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, neglect of dependent and reckless driving.
• Jamille Lamont Miller, 25, 2300 block of South Meridian Street, Marion. Booked 1:54 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, assisting a criminal and criminal recklessness.
• Michael Tory Smedley, 40, 3100 block of Independence Drive South, Elwood. Booked 2:18 a.m. Monday, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and invasion of privacy.
• Kassi Dawn Olive, 23, 400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:56 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
