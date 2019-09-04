News of Record
JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 296, total in custody 424.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Melisa Ann East, 38, 100 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:16 a.m. Sunday, possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance smoking instrument, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and counterfeiting.
• Devin Grant Kepner, 34, 1900 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:22 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Travis L. May, 41, 8400 block of North Indiana 9, Alexandria. Booked 5:37 p.m. Sunday, auto theft, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Dakota Daniel Johnson, 20, 1000 block of Chestnut Street, Anderson. Booked 7:44 p.m. Sunday, two counts of driving while suspended, prior.
• Justin Lee McFadden, 37, 1800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:14 a.m. Monday, auto theft and possession or use of legend drug or precursor.
• Myron Depre Ballentine, 38, 2200 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 1:17 a.m. Monday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Aristeo Exiga Laredo, 41, 2500 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:28 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Jessica Renee Rhoads, 39, 400 block of Wheeler Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:11 a.m. Monday, three counts of violation of Community Corrections and violation of probation.
• Darqwez Lamar Williams, 27, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 5:13 a.m. Monday, failure to appear and driving while suspended, prior.
• Amit Pravin Patel, 34, 100 block of Kempher Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:54 a.m. Monday, possession of synthetic or lookalike drug.
• William Joseph Castor, 37, 1200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 10:28 a.m. Monday, failure to appear, violation of probation and contempt of court, child support.
• Marquis Dalton Turner, 26, 3100 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 11:11 a.m. Monday, public intoxication.
• Tavion Quintez Beard, 17, 2000 Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 11:19 a.m. Monday, two counts of dangerous possession of a firearm.
• Kevin Gregory Markham, 28, homeless. Booked 11:58 a.m. Monday, public intoxication.
• Jerry Raymond Chandler, 29. Booked 12:26 p.m. Monday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Robert Michael Richardson, 31, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 12:39 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Benjamin Luke Jones, 27, 1400 block of South 29th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:08 p.m. Monday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Phillip Lane Hurley, 29, 3400 block of Randy Lane, Katy, Texas. Booked 7:14 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement.
• Ashley Nichole Hartman, 31, 1800 block of North F Street, Elwood. Booked 8:40 p.m. Monday, habitual traffic offender, use of another’s or altered license and failure to surrender.
• James Stephen Turner, 34, 3500 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson. Booked 1:14 a.m. Tuesday, battery, no/minor injury, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance smoking instrument, and false informing.
• George Allen Jr., 55, 300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:24 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Dayshawn Shaquille Williams, 24, 1000 Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:43 a.m. Tuesday, carrying a handgun without a license and two counts of failure to appear.
• Ronn Michael Szwec, 23, homeless. Booked 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ramarq Antonio Jenkins, 33, 1400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of work release, possession of synthetic or lookalike drug and invasion of privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.