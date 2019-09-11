Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 302, total in custody 427.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Richard Lee Domke, 60, 2900 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 5:26 p.m. Saturday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• George Michael Brooks, 65, 300 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:02 p.m. Saturday, two counts of theft and two counts of fraud.
• Summer Michelle Hall, 42, 300 block of Canterbury Road, Tipton. Booked 5:07 a.m. Sunday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Kyle Nolan Pavan, 36, 1600 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 5:13 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ashley Nicole Deboard, 20, 300 block North Boot Street, Marion. Booked 6:07 a.m. Sunday, operator never licensed.
• Travis Scott Norton, 40, 2800 block of West Avon Avenue, Marion. Booked 9:15 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Richard Cameron Dixon, 52, homeless, Anderson. Booked 9:15 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• William Brady Hill, 40, 1900 block of East 50th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:03 p.m. Sunday, criminal confinement, interference with the reporting of a crime, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Cody Dawson Estes, 34, 3400 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:50 p.m. Sunday, theft.
• Brian David Oyler, 35, 6800 block of Madalian Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 7:26 p.m. Sunday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Charles Andrew Williams, 51, 800 block of South 19th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:51 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement.
• Weslie Adam Chew, 40, 1000 Pebble Court, Anderson. Booked 1:20 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and knowing or intentional placement of 911 call for prohibited purposes.
• William Ervin McLaughlin III, 36, 400 block of McCullen Street, Chesterfield. Booked 1:32 a.m. Sunday, contempt of court, child support, and failure to appear.
• Matthew Charles Wolfe, 23, 1600 block of South Elm Street, Muncie. Booked 6:18 a.m. Monday, theft and criminal mischief.
• Tyler Edwin Balint, 27, 1400 block of West 14th Street, Muncie. Booked 6:28 a.m. Monday, theft and criminal mischief.
• Kenneth Duane Apley, 33, 9500 block of Hadway Drive, Fishers. Booked 6:33 a.m. Monday, possession or use of legend drug or precursor and possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish.
• Dashanea Niko Perry, 23, homeless. Booked 9:44 a.m. Monday, theft, contempt of court and failure to appear.
• Tyler Wayne Poor, 34, homeless. Booked 10:13 a.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear, violation of probation and resisting law enforcement.
• Kyle Douglas Harrison, 34, 4400 block of Walnut Street, Fortville. Booked 5:31 p.m. Monday, criminal trespass and domestic battery against current or former spouse.
• Jeremy Phillip Hudson, 37, 600 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 5:35 p.m. Monday, operator never licensed.
• Myekel Antonio Ousley, 40, 1000 block of Jackson Street, Gary. Booked 6:55 p.m. Monday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Epiphany Craignell Bonner, 27, 1400 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:13 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Karl Tobin Flatford, 50, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:42 a.m. Tuesday, public intoxication.
• Robert Edward Hamer Jr., 60, 1400 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 1:14 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Ammon Andrew Wheeler, 42, 500 block of East Indiana 28, Alexandria. Booked 1:24 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Zane Christopher Holman, 60, homeless. Booked 1:43 a.m. Tuesday, four counts of contempt of court.
• Eliza Renee Graham, 23, 1500 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Amy Nicol Perman, 6400 block of Franwood Circle, Yorktown. Booked 5:17 a.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, operator never licensed and parole violation.
• Misty Dawn Davis, 41, 1700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 5:17 p.m., violation of probation and contempt of court, child support.
• Misty Dawn Davis, 35, first block of East Oak Street, Orestes. Booked 6:04 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Olivia Marie Scott, 32, first block of East Oak Street, Orestes. Booked 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.