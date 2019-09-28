JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tucker Jamison Mahla, 19, 6300 block of South County Road 50 East, Anderson. Booked 5:22 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Maurice Eugene Hilliard, 26, homeless. Booked 12:23 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Angel Charlene Bozeman , 46, 300 block East Washington Street, Tipton. Booked 8:21 p.m. Thursday, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Melonie Dawn Jones , 45, 18700 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:34 p.m. Thursday, conversion.
• Steven Frederick Boswell, 38, homeless. Booked 12:58 a.m. Friday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Tyler Lee Watson, 19, 1100 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:36 a.m. Friday, strangulation, domestic battery, criminal confinement and criminal mischief.
• Jeremy Ray Blair, 26, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 5:12 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and criminal confinement.
• Benjamin Lee Brewer, 37, first block of Shamrock Circle, Pendleton. Booked 5:29 a.m. Friday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Tyler Je Goodman, 33, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 5:29 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Stephen Douglas Sides, 40, 200 block of Hobbs Street, Tipton. Booked 6:02 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
