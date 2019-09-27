Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 288, total in custody 403.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• David Michael Fouts, 50, 16500 East 196th Street, Noblesville. Booked 5:06 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Steven Chad Ferguson, 42, 1100 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of theft.
• Gregory Gene Jeffries II, 39, 6600 block of Kentucky Highway, Hustonville, Kentucky. Booked 1:12 a.m. Wednesday.
• Rachel Amber Gwinn, 37, 200 block of Columbia Avenue, Middletown. Booked 1:32 a.m. Wednesday, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Rebecca Lee Cardona, 23, 100 block of Jackson St., Anderson. Booked 2:26 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Aimee Renee Stout, 31, 200 College Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:31 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Michael Dean Leavell, 67, 2200 block of Crestwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Xavier Roman Cortez, 25, 1400 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated.
• Jacob Dean Adams, 26, 700 block of Pricewood Court, Anderson. Booked 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of intimidation.
• Mindy Nichole Clark, 37, 2400 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 9:38 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court and violation of suspended sentence.
• Gary Steven Cain , 59, 7900 block of County Road 600 West, Pendleton. Booked 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, intimidation, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• David Willis Herbert Jr., 26, 1800 block of East 43rd Street, Anderson. Booked 10:44 a.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Stephen Shinsako Hart, 41, 1900 block of West 58th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:54 a.m., two counts of child molest.
• Eric Matthew Johnson, 56, 2900 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:19 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• David Albert Smith, 29, 4900 block of Southview Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Joshua Joseph Hamilton, 40 homeless, Markleville. Booked 1:17 a.m. Thursday, theft.
• Carrie Ann Triplett, 40, 700 block of East Walnut Street, Frankton. Booked 1:33 a.m. Thursday, intimidation with a deadly weapon.
• Christopher George Everman Jr., 21, 300 block of East 39th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:01 a.m. Thursday, carrying a handgun without a license with a conviction within 15 years, theft, carrying a handgun without a license.
• Harley Dawn Niccale Boothroyd, 24, homeless. Booked 2:12 a.m. Thursday, theft.
• Megan Lavaughn Henderson, 31, 2100 block of South 24th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:30 a.m. Thursday, five counts of failure to appear and criminal trespass.
• Aden Tariq Wilson, 18, 1500 block of South Indiana 27, Elwood. Booked 2:30 a.m. Thursday, operator never licensed.
• Tucker Jamison Mahla, 19, 6300 block of South County Road 50 East, Anderson. Booked 5:22 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
