These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday to Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Xavier Octavious Allison, 26, 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 8:48 a.m. Thursday, operator never licensed.
• Rocky Allen Drake, 43, 2500 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 10:52 a.m. Thursday, two counts of parole violation.
• Jorge Guzman, 19, 1600 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 12:43 p.m. Thursday, battery with injury to a 14-year-old by someone older than 18 and failure to appear.
• Jason Blaine Coahran, 34, 100 block of Davis Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:50 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Michael Anthony Roy, 53, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 12:57 p.m. Thursday, parole violation.
• Anthony Demidio III, 32, 800 block of River Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 1:09 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery, pointing a firearm, intimidation and interference with custody.
• Rodney Eugene Hedgecraft, 49, homeless, Anderson. Booked 4:35 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and sex offender registration violations.
• Joseph Michael Ogilvie, 32, 2800 block of Central Way, Anderson. Booked 5:44 p.m. Thursday, habitual traffic offender.
• Tommy R. Mitchell, 42, 100 block of South Alfonte Street, Ingalls. Booked 7:29 p.m. Thursday, residential entry.
• Dawntae Bianca Paige, 29, 2400 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 10:21 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Tobias Andrew Gernand, 25, 1300 block of West Indiana 36, Pendleton. Booked 11:12 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Shay Nicole Krumwied, 39, 9000 block of West County Road 1050 North, Elwood. Booked 2:12 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Mary Yvonne Laster-Joslin, 58, 2400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:10 a.m. Friday, possession or use of legend drug or precursor and possession of a controlled substance.
• Marcus Alexander Robinson, 28, 2600 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 4:12 a.m. Friday, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Tara Renee Maxwell, 37, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:54 a.m., violation of in-home detention.
• David Albert Smith, 30, 4600 block of Southview Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:49 p.m. Friday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Kristin Elaine Furnish, 35, 1300 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 7:33 p.m. Friday, neglect of dependent; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Eddie Alonzo Sherrill, 30, 2300 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 8:19 p.m. Friday, child molest, fondling.
• Jason Lee Vega, 35, 1800 block of park Road, Anderson. Booked 8:58 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Marva Audry Hart, 48, 4700 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:50 p.m. Friday, theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Steven Rivera-Ramos, 22, first block of West 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:59 p.m. Friday, battery, no/minor injury.
• William Arthur Antrobus, 57, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:50 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• John C Coffey III, 22, 300 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:01 p.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention and riding, driving or walking on railroad right of way.
• Tyler Jacob Kiggins, 20, 11100 block of East 234th Street, Cicero. Booked 1:56 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Tyler Ray Garrison, 32, 1900 block of North County Road 600 West, Anderson. Booked 2:30 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Johnathan Lloyd Russell, 27, 1300 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:47 a.m. Saturday, refusal to identify and resisting law enforcement.
• James Brady Rogers, 53, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 7:09 a.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Craig Alan Carlson, 58, 2000 block of State Street, Anderson. Booked 8:09 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Crystal Lynn Watson, 38, 1100 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 8:19 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Tonya Dehart, 39, 700 block of North Minnesota Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 8:30 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Christopher Lee Geist, 43, 2500 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 10:44 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe.
