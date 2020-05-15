Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 232, total in custody 191. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joseph Orlando Mott Jr., 17, 3200 block of Bradburt Place, North Vernon. Booked 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, battery with bodily waste.
• Mark Allen Carlton, 34, 900 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 5:03 p.m. Wednesday, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended, unauthorized entry of a vehicle and false reporting, false informing.
• Janet Lorene Roberts, 30, 800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Matthew W. Taylor, 37, 100 block of Mill Creek Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 8:11 p.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• James Lee Randolph, 60, 500 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson . Booked 1:14 a.m. Thursday, lifetime habitual traffic violator, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Christina Sexton, 41, 200 block of Donnelly Drive. Booked 3:09 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.